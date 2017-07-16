Local Realtors donate school supplies to Boys & Girls Clubs

Members of the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors are teaming up with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada this summer to donate school supplies for students served by the clubs.

Members of the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors are teaming up with the Boys &Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada this summer to donate school supplies for students served by the clubs.

GLVAR President David J. Tina said the school supply drive is part of a statewide effort being organized by the Nevada Association of Realtors and its LeadershipNVAR Class of 2017 to benefit Boys &Girls Clubs throughout Nevada.

These same groups organized a similar drive last year, when local Realtors donated more than 1,000 backpacks stocked with school supplies for the Boys &Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada.

Tina said these community service projects enable GLVAR members to show their support for a national partnership between the Boys &Girls Clubs of America and the National Association of Realtors.

He added that Boys &Girls Clubs are a home away from home for nearly 4 million American children who visit the clubs each year, including thousands of boys and girls here in Southern Nevada.

“This is another example of how our local Realtors contribute to our community,” Tina said. “We’re encouraging our members to do what they can to support this cause and to help local kids go back to school with the basic supplies they need to succeed.”

Las Vegas Realtors’ Stephanie Dibbs-Mangual, a 2017 LeadershipNVAR class member and one of the leaders of this project, said, “This drive is a big challenge to our leadership class and our Realtors friends across the state. It will be exciting, too. Our class fully intends to get to work and promote the value of these donations. We want to bring many smiles to the children who thrive in these clubs and the staff that works tirelessly to help kids.”

GLVAR is encouraging local Realtors to bring backpacks, No. 2 pencils, folders, three-ring binders, markers, dictionaries, wide-ruled paper and other school supplies to the GLVAR office at 1750 E. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas, as well as other designated drop-off sites around Southern Nevada. GLVAR members can also donate bottled water, sunblock, lip balm, sanitizing wipes, sports equipment, musical instruments and new clothing for children served by the clubs.

GLVAR’s school supply drive started in May and concludes in August, just as local children return to school. For more information, visit www.nvar.org.

