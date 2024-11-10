65°F
Resale News

LVR presents its 2024 awards to top local Realtors

November 10, 2024 - 9:44 am
 

Las Vegas Realtors (LVR) presented annual awards this month to some of its leading and longtime members, with 2024 LVR President Merri Perry being honored as LVR’s Realtor of the Year.

LVR presented its awards during its annual installation event on Nov. 2, when it officially installed its incoming officers and board members for 2025, led by 2025 LVR President Joshua Campa, who was installed by state Assemblywoman Danielle Gallant. Nov. 2 was also declared “Joshua Campa Day” by the city of Las Vegas, with City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman presenting the honor.

LVR presented the following awards to these local Realtors:

Merri Perry – The leader of the Merri Perry Team at Realty One Group in Las Vegas. Perry was honored as LVR’s Realtor of the Year.

Debbie Zois – A longtime Realtor at Keller Williams Realty Las Vegas. Zois received the Jack Woodcock Distinguished Service Award.

Noah Herrera – An LVR board member and Realtor with Platinum Real Estate Professionals in Las Vegas. Herrera earned the Frank Sala/Marv Rubin Award, recognizing long-term commitment to grassroots political action and to protecting private property rights.

Alexandria Ali Worthen – A Realtor with Realty One Group, she earned the Ronn Reiss Award for educational excellence and leadership.

Nora Aguirre – The current national president of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP). Aguirre received the Gene Nebeker Memorial Award for professionalism and service to LVR and the community. This is the only award chosen by LVR President Merri Perry.

Trish Nash – The longtime local Realtor and managing broker with the Douglas Elliman real estate firm was this year’s LVR Hall of Fame inductee.

Las Vegas Realtors (formerly known as Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors) was founded in 1947 and provides its nearly 16,000 local members with education, training and political representation. The local representative of the National Association of Realtors, LVR is the largest professional organization in Southern Nevada. Each member receives the highest level of professional training and must abide by a strict code of ethics. For more information, visit LasVegasRealtor.com.

