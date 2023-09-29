Nevada Realtors announce officers for 2024

Nevada Realtors announced its newly elected officers who will lead the statewide association in 2024, led by incoming President Trevor Smith and President-elect Brandon Roberts.

Smith is a past president of Incline Village Realtors and is based in the Lake Tahoe area. He served as NVR vice president in 2022 and its president-elect in 2023.

Roberts, who served as NVR vice president in 2023, was the 2022 president of Las Vegas Realtors. The longtime Realtor based in Southern Nevada is in line to become NVR president in 2025.

Sarah Scattini, a past president of Sierra Nevada Realtors based in Reno, was elected to serve as NVR’s vice president for 2024.

Grant Meyer, who is based in Incline Village and is serving as president of IVR for 2023, will serve as NVR treasurer in 2024.

Tom Blanchard, a former LVR president based in Las Vegas who served as NVR’s president in 2023, will serve as NVR’s immediate past president in 2024.

Nevada Realtors, formerly known as the Nevada Association of Realtors, is a professional trade association with more than 20,400 members committed to protecting, promoting and preserving our communities. Visit nevadarealtors.org.