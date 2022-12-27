60°F
Resale News

Nevada Realtors announces 2022 awards

PROVIDED CONTENT
December 27, 2022 - 11:33 am
 
Doug McIntrye
Doug McIntrye
Brandon Roberts
Brandon Roberts
Christina Chipman
Christina Chipman
David R. Tina
David R. Tina

Nevada Realtors presented awards to several leaders of the statewide association at a recent installation and awards event, recognizing Doug McIntrye as its Nevada Realtor of the Year and honoring others from around the state for their continued service to their association, their profession and their communities.

McIntyre of Reno served as 2022 president of NVR after being president-elect the previous year. He is also a past president of the Reno-Sparks Association of Realtors and has volunteered on numerous local, state and national association committees.

During a Dec. 9 event at The M Resort Spa Casino in Henderson, NVR officially installed 2023 NVR President Tom Blanchard and its officers for the upcoming year and presented the following awards:

Brad Spires – Realtor Active in Politics Award for government affairs advocacy.

Spires, of Gardnerville, is a past president of Sierra Nevada Realtors and NVR and has volunteered on numerous local, state and national association committees, including leading state legislative committees.

Brandon Roberts – Realtor Achievement Award for outstanding service to local and state associations, as chosen by NVR’s president. Roberts of Las Vegas has served as 2022 president of Las Vegas Realtors and has been a successful Realtor for nearly 25 years.

Greg Martin – Nolan/Reiss Award recognizing spirit, passion and professionalism in serving fellow Realtors. Martin of Elko is a past president of both NVR and the Elko County Association of Realtors and is serving as the NAR commercial liaison, representing the interests of commercial real estate professionals, nationally.

Christina Chipman – Nevada Distinguished Realtor Award recognizing an NVR member who consistently contributes to the association and the real estate profession. Chipman of Las Vegas has directed charitable activities for her local and state associations and led a group of NVR leaders that built a house for a needy family in Mexico.

Grant Meyer – Inspirational Leader of Tomorrow Award. Meyer of Incline Village was honored for considerable contributions early in his career and for demonstrating strong leadership qualities. He has served as president-elect of Incline Village Realtors.

David R. Tina – Peek-Woodcock Legacy Award. This is a lifetime achievement award named after longtime NVR leaders George Peek and Jack Woodcock recognizing extraordinary commitment to volunteerism, political action and promoting professional standards in the real estate industry and throughout Nevada. A longtime Las Vegas Realtor, Tina is a past president of LVR and NVR. He has also served as a federal political coordinator and is a commissioner for the state Real Estate Division.

Nevada Realtors, formerly known as the Nevada Association of Realtors, is a professional trade association with more than 20,400 members committed to protecting, promoting and preserving our communities. Visit nevadarealtors.org.

