REAL ESTATE BREIFS- NOV. 30

The Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors (GLVAR) is preparing its biggest donation yet as a sponsor of the 21st annual 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive to help local children in need around the holidays.

Tim Kelly Kiernan, Amber Diskin and Jullian Batchelor were among the volunteers participating in last year’s toy drive and donation by the association. (GLVAR)

Hundreds of bikes are donated each year to local children in need as part of the annual 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive. (GLVAR)

Veronica Atkins, AFP Las Vegas Chapter president, Walker Furniture's Larry Alterwitz and Linda Alterwitz-Mizrahi. (Rare Capture Photography)

GLVAR leaders Jillian Batchelor, Tim Kelly Kiernan and Amber Diskin were among the volunteers participating in last year's toy drive and donation by the association. (GLVAR)

More than 200 attendees, including city of Henderson Mayor Debra March, along with local developers, attended an event at the Matter Park @ West Henderson to learn more of the area's economic growth. (Matter Real Estate Group)

Matter Real Estate Group’s Matter Park @ West Henderson is light industrial project, which is nearing completion. (Matter Real Estate Group)

GLVAR supports community toy drive

On Dec. 9, starting at 10 a.m., GLVAR members will be meeting at the association’s building at 6360 S. Rainbow Blvd. to assemble bikes that will then be delivered and donated by GLVAR members at 7 a.m. on Dec. 10 at the NV Energy headquarters building on 6226 W. Sahara Ave.

As part of its sponsorship last year, GLVAR President Janet Carpenter said GLVAR donated $5,000 to the toy drive. GLVAR has increased its support to $14,500 this year, including donating and assembling more than 90 bicycles, sponsoring a Giving Tree at the toy drive location that will include gift cards and other items and sponsoring a truck to transport donations.

GLVAR is encouraging members of the association and the public to join them in donating new and unwrapped children’s toys and bikes, as well as cash and gift cards, to support the local radio station’s annual drive to give local children in need a happier holiday season.

The annual 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive runs this year from Dec. 5-16. Donations are accepted 24 hours a day at the local headquarters of NV Energy, as well as at various other locations in Southern Nevada. Each year, the toy drive collects thousands of bikes, dozens of trucks full of toys and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and gift cards. KLUC partners with local nonprofit HELP of Southern Nevada to coordinate and distribute the donations. In addition to serving thousands of its own clients, HELP of Southern Nevada distributes toys and bikes to many other local charities that serve families in need. Last year, nearly 90 charities and the people they serve benefited from the toy drive.

For more information, visit kluc.radio.com.

Cactus Valley to host benefit for Honor Flight

Cactus Valley Retirement Community will host a Salute to Veterans Benefit to raise funds for Honor Flight of Southern Nevada on Dec. 7 from 10 a.m.-11 a.m.

This is the first year the community will host a fundraiser to benefit the local Honor Flight chapter. The nonprofit’s mission is to transport America’s World War II, Korean, and Vietnam War veterans to Washington to visit the memorials that stand in their honor, at no cost to the veterans. Since 2013, Honor Flight has provided 14 flights for 435 veterans.

The Honor Flight Benefit will include presentations by Chuck Johnson, president of the Korean War Association Chapter No. 329, and Honor Flight board member Belinda Morris. Other festivities include the Presentation of Colors, music by Ricky Lee and a short program honoring the veterans.

Honor Flight of Southern Nevada is 100 percent funded by donations, volunteers and staff who donate their time.

Recently opened, Cactus Valley is a community in the Resort Lifestyle Communities portfolio, which prides itself on providing “resort-lifestyle” independent living retirement communities for seniors 55 and older. RLC offers an all-inclusive experience for studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

As a way to honor veterans, RLC posts a Wall of Honor in each community featuring photographs of all residents who have served our country.

For more information about Honor Flight of Southern Nevada, call 702-749-5912.

Walker Furniture gets philanthropy award

Walker Furniture was honored for its philanthropy by the Association of Fundraising Professionals at the 28th annual Las Vegas National Philanthropy Day Celebration luncheon at Westgate Las Vegas this month.

Accepting top honor in the Outstanding Corporation/Foundation category were Larry Alterwitz, Walker Furniture’s CEO, and co-owner Linda Alterwitz-Mizrahi.

“It’s always been our family’s philosophy,” Alterwitz said, “to give back to the community, which has given so much to us.”

Walker Furniture has community programs running all year long, including the holiday season’s 26th Annual “Home for the Holidays” program providing 35 people in need with a houseful of furniture this year.

Matter Park @ West Henderson nears completion

Matter Real Estate Group, a community-minded development firm, was joined by more than 200 attendees this month to discuss and learn about the emerging West Henderson submarket. Attendees included Henderson Mayor Debra March, Colliers International | Las Vegas, Panattoni Development Co., Raiders representatives and City Council members.

The event took place at Matter Real Estate Group’s Matter Park @ West Henderson light industrial project, which is nearing completion, and included live entertainment and catered food. A drawing was held for prize baskets where Matter matched donations for the local charity, Communities in Schools of Nevada, that was present.

The first phase of Matter Park @ West Henderson, a mixed-use business park, sits on 26 acres just next to the new Las Vegas Raiders headquarters and NFL training center and includes four buildings of flex/showroom and warehouse/distribution space.

This phase comprising 300,000 is ready for move-in by this December and already has tenant interest. Phase II breaks ground next summer and will include another 200,000 square feet.

“While a very public search was announced for the new Las Vegas Raiders HQ and NFL training center, details were kept tight,” said Jim Stuart, partner with Matter Real Estate. “We were fortunate to have acquired this large parcel long before the area became so popular,” he added.

Located in the emerging West Henderson submarket, Matter Park @ West Henderson will be home to a range of businesses from small to large, adds Colliers International’s Paul Sweetland. “Users will benefit with nearby access to I-15 and the new Starr Interchange.”

Additionally, Sweetland says, the site has immediate proximity to the rapidly growing St. Rose Parkway corridor, Inspirada master-planned community and Henderson Executive Airport.

“Once complete, the project will boast quality, thoughtful aesthetics and needed services to a master planned business park,” he said.

According to Colliers, as of the third quarter, there is currently 1,016,560 square feet of new product under construction and another 1,359,793 square feet planned in the Henderson submarket.