REAL ESTATE BRIEFS

Century 21 Gavish Real Estate has joined Century 21 Americana, the two largest Century 21 brokerages in Nevada, to expand operations across Southern Nevada. As a result of the collaboration, Century 21 Americana welcomed three new offices in Pahrump, Henderson and Las Vegas, advancing its reach throughout Nevada and Arizona to 12 branches and 451 agents.

“Iddo Gavish and his team at Century 21 Gavish Real Estate have built an exceptional organization that demonstrates an unparalleled level of expertise and shares similar values, culture and work ethic. The collaboration was a natural fit,” said Juan Martinez, president of Century 21 Americana. “By combining our efforts, we can offer more support to our agents while coming together as a bigger sales force to pave the way for industrywide success.”

Century 21 Americana and its sister companies Americana Home Loans, Americana Property Management and Americana Real Estate School are led by Martinez, an industry expert who has over two decades of experience and has led his offices to be recognized among the largest in the Southwest.

Century 21 Americana operates two offices in Arizona and 10 offices in Nevada, serving Clark County, Carson City, Washoe County, Nye County, Elko County, Maricopa County, Yavapai County and Mohave County.

Century 21 Americana is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of Century 21 Real Estate LLC with 12 offices throughout Nevada and Arizona and over 451 sales associates. The full-service independent brokerage specializes in residential, commercial, property management and land properties and is owned and operated by Juan and Elizabeth Martinez.

Mosi Gatling ranked 15th in nation

This year, Las Vegas-based loanDepot sales manager Mosi Gatling was ranked 15th in the nation for Federal Housing Administration volume.

Gatling began her career in banking but moved to the mortgage field because she said she believed her financial knowledge could be better used in helping people realize their goals of homeownership. Gatling is a respected community leader who regularly speaks on the real estate and mortgage markets. She has partnered with various community groups to help make homeownership more accessible, affordable and sustainable. In the past year, she’s been featured at local and national conferences hosted by the MBA, National Mortgage News, NEXT and Nevada’s affordable housing agency.

Huntington &ellis supports local charities

Huntington &ellis, A Real Estate Agency, is continuing its annual community service initiative through a month of charitable events. The brokerage is partnering with Kindness Conquers and answer4cancer, two Southern Nevada 501(c)3 charitable organizations, to raise money for those battling cancer. The events included a happy hour at Frankie’s Uptown in Downtown Summerlin on Aug. 24 to raise funds for answer4cancer.

A Putt Putt Tournament at Angel Park Golf Club is slated for Sept. 21. Funds raised will benefit Kindness Conquers’ mission of improving and supporting the emotional well-being of children suffering from cancer.

“As a brokerage, we have established a yearlong goal of contributing $75,000 to the local community through our charitable giving program,” said Craig Tann, founder and owner of huntington &ellis. “These events are one of the many ways our agents can showcase their support to locals in need and causes they are passionate about.”

The driving forces behind these upcoming events are huntington &ellis’ Realtor Kristi Badolato, Realtor Christina Cova-Simmons and chief administrative officer Samantha Guarnieri.

Huntington &ellis holds monthly charitable events to benefit nonprofits across the valley. Last year, the brokerage raised nearly $75,000, supporting the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth (NPHY), Three Square Food Bank, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Nevada and Share the Joy in partnership with St. Jude’s Ranch for Children.

CALV to host Oct. 18 mixer

Commercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV) is hosting a fall networking mixer for local real estate professionals on Oct. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the PKWY Tavern at 9820 W. Flamingo Road.

Admission is $25 per person and includes food and a drink, with proceeds benefiting the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth. CALV members and others who work in the local real estate industry are invited.

To register or get more information, contact CALV at 702-784-5050 or visit members.lasvegasrealtor.com.

CALV President Natalie Allred, whose professional designations include being a Certified Property Manager (CPM) and Accredited Residential Manager (ARM), said she expects this networking event celebrating new, long-term and prospective CALV members to sell out.

CALV is the commercial real estate division of Las Vegas Realtors (LVR). One of the largest organizations in Southern Nevada for commercial real estate professionals, it organizes and empowers the industry through education, networking, promoting professionalism and shaping public policy. Membership in CALV is open to Realtors and non-Realtors.

Logic, Sun Property announce merger

Nevada-based Sun Property Management and Logic Property Management announced a strategic merger. The merger was effective Sept. 1.

This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone for both Logic and Sun Property Management. With this merger, Sun Property Management will oversee an impressive portfolio of 7 million square feet of prime office, retail and industrial properties, cementing its position as a powerhouse in the property management sector.

“We believe we found the perfect Las Vegas property management partner in Susan Cotton and her team at Sun Property Management,” said Jeff Jacobs, president of Logic. “I have worked with and known Susan for 15-plus years, and know she is a best-in-class operator with the experience and leadership that will help to create a leading property management firm in Las Vegas.”

ER at Cadence breaks ground

SR Construction, a full-service design-build general contractor, announced that it has been named the general contractor of the ER (emergency room) at Cadence, an extension of Henderson Hospital, and kicked off this celebration with a groundbreaking of the project that is expected to open in the summer of 2024.

“We are honored to have been selected as the general contractor and to celebrate the groundbreaking of this facility,” said Bret Loughridge, president at SR Construction. “We want to thank our valued client, Valley Health System and architect, PGAL, for their partnership over the years and are grateful to bring the growth to the Henderson community.”

This project consists of a one-story, 12,800-square-foot building featuring six treatment rooms with an additional three rapid medical exam rooms, advanced imaging services such as computed tomography (CT), ultrasound and X-ray, an on-site laboratory and a decontamination room with showers.