REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: APRIL 15

This winter, the Penta Building Group and its strategic partner All 5’s Construction commenced a multi-city safety tour, hosting three major events bringing together more than 1,000 construction professionals. (Penta Building Group)

Penta hosts 16th annual Safety Kick-Off

This winter, The Penta Building Group and its strategic partner All 5’s Construction commenced a multicity safety tour, hosting three major events bringing together more than 1,000 construction professionals. The 16th annual Safety Kick-Off events featured activities including expos and educational seminars, all aimed at ensuring safety remains top of mind for those in the construction industry.

Penta and All 5’s made stops at sports stadiums and convention centers in Phoenix; Anaheim, California; and Las Vegas, delivering their key message of prioritizing job-site safety in the markets where they operate.

Each event included: expos where industry vendors featured the latest safety equipment and technologies; keynote speaker and renowned rescuer Marc Yeston; an award ceremony honoring individuals and companies with exemplary dedication to safety; inspiring presentations from industry experts; the unveiling of Penta and All 5’s 2023 safety campaign, “A Safe Victory in 2023;” prizes; and a fully catered lunch.

“2023 will be the year of safety victories,” said Penta President and CEO John Cannito. “We are always evolving to make sure we’re doing everything in our power to keep our employees, partners and subcontractors safe, including transitioning from hard hats to helmets. We’ll continue to cultivate a safety-first environment because it’s vital that every person who steps foot on a job site leaves in the same condition as they arrived.”

In addition to the Safety Kick-Off events, PENTA and All 5’s commitment to safety is channeled through a comprehensive companywide approach, encompassing quarterly safety stand down events, continuous safety monitoring on job sites, as well as a strong emphasis on recording, analyzing and sharing data in order to improve safety protocols internally and externally using its network connections with leading industry organizations.

The Penta Building Group is a nationally recognized commercial contractor with offices in Southern California, Arizona and Nevada. As a general contractor, construction manager and Design-Build partner, the company partners with every member of the development, design and construction team to build a variety of projects ranging in size and scope across a variety of markets. Penta is continually ranked annually among ENR’s top 400 national general contracting firms and top 100 CMAR firms.

All 5’s Construction (All 5’s) is a subcontractor operating in Nevada, California and Arizona. Known as an industry leader in complex self-perform concrete projects, All 5’s provides pre-construction and construction services on projects ranging in size and scope across multiple industries. All 5’s successful concrete portfolio allows the team its ability to drive the project schedule and ensure the highest quality product along the way.

Holcim acquires Aggregate Industries

Aggregate Industries operations include aggregates, asphalt and paving and construction and contracting solutions, and will now be part of a larger Holcim presence in the Mountain Region.

“In shifting the Aggregate Industries brand to Holcim US, our goal is to continue empowering our sustainable mission, providing the notable products and solutions-based teams we’re known for and prioritizing customer needs under the unified brand,” said Chance Allen, senior vice president, ACM Mountain Region, Holcim US. “Streamlining the brands as Holcim builds on the respective facilities’ strength and optimizes our collective efforts as a sustainable builder of progress.”

Holcim ECOPact low-carbon concrete was selected as one of the top 10 finalists for the inaugural CONEXPO-CON/AGG and the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE) Next Level Awards Program.

The Las Vegas transition follows the Holcim US rebrand that launched in March 2022, followed by subsequent regional transitions in Texas, Colorado, Louisiana and the D.C. Metro area.

Uniting these brands as Holcim contributes to the company’s ongoing initiatives to lead with sustainability in all facets of its operations and empowers its work as a sustainable builder of progress.

Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. Driven by its purpose to build progress for people and the planet, its 60,000 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building, while improving living standards for all. The company empowers its customers across all regions to build better with less, with its broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact to ECOPlanet.

With its innovative systems, from Elevate’s roofing to PRB’s insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, Holcim is becoming a net-zero company with 1.5-degree Celsius targets validated by SBTi. In the United States, Holcim, includes close to 350 sites in 43 states and employs 7,000 people.

TSK Architects fill executive leadership roles

TSK Architects announced the recent promotions and new titles of four employees: Jason Andoscia, AIA; Wendy Sun, AIA, LEED AP, ASC, NCARB; Michael Purtill, AIA, LEED AP; and Jeni Panars, AIA, LEED AP BD+CA.

Andoscia, who previously held the position of vice president, has been promoted to senior vice president. With over 20 years of experience, including owning his own architecture firm prior to joining TSK in 2016, Andoscia has made significant contributions to the company’s success. Having received numerous accolades over the course of his career, the Auburn University alum is a force to be reckoned with in his community also, sitting on several boards and committees across Southern Nevada.

Sun, previously an associate principal, has been promoted to director of operations. Sun received her master’s degree in architecture from the University of Oklahoma and has been with TSK for 12 years. With an influential role in the achievements of many of the firm’s projects, Sun’s leadership and expertise will continue to benefit TSK in her new role.

Purtill will maintain his role as vice president alongside Andoscia, while assuming additional responsibilities under the role of director of project practice, a reflection in the firm’s confidence in his abilities. A dedicated member of TSK for 18 years, Purtill has been a key force in expanding the firms’ services for clients within the education sector across Nevada. Purtill has a long history in the state as a graduate of Basic High School in Henderson before moving on to obtain his master’s degree in architecture from the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

Panars moves into her new role with extensive experience in designing, managing, coordinating and documenting complex projects. As office director, she acts as the trusted advisor and leader of the TSK team by creating an environment that promotes the company culture, sets a positive tone and is ultimately responsible for the overall success of the office. Panars obtained her bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Michigan before moving on to obtain her master’s degree in architecture from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.