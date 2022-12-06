REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: DEC. 3

Panattoni Development Co. announced that partner Doug Roberts will be a speaker at GlobeSt. Industrial 2022, which will take place in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Panattoni Development Co. announced that partner Doug Roberts will be a speaker at GlobeSt. Industrial 2022, which will take place in Scottsdale, Arizona. From Dec. 8-9, attendees will join a national audience of owners, investors, developers and brokers for two days of keynote presentations, fireside chats, panel sessions, problem-solving, and nearly seven hours of networking opportunities.

Roberts will give his presentation on Dec. 8 from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., discussing e-commerce trends driving the industrial sector, highlighting potential roadblocks that could arise and providing an outlook into the future of industrial CRE in relation to e-commerce.

With over 31 years of knowledge and expertise, Roberts is an equity partner at Panattoni Development Co. for Nevada. He is responsible for all aspects of development of office, industrial and retail projects as well as the supervision of staff personnel in two offices within the region. Roberts was named one of the Developers of the Decade at the 10th annual Summit Awards. In addition to his role with Panattoni, Roberts is a member of the Society of National Association of Industrial and Office Properties (NAIOP) (2015 president of the Reno chapter), Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR), Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) and a Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM). He is also a founding board member of the Keaton Raphael Memorial (now known as the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation), an organization assisting families with children battling pediatric cancer.is a current member and past president of Reno Central Rotary.

Nevada 10th state for homes gaining in value

The study by real estate site TNRealEstate.com used data from Zillow to compare the average home value of 2021 and 2022 in every state to see where the most significant percentage increases in value were.

It found that while home values have been driven up in every state, Florida saw the biggest increase in values, with an average 29.41 percent increase. 2022’s average value in the Sunshine State is $348,175.70 which is a massive $82,412.67 increase from 2021’s value of $265,763.04.

On the list, Nevada takes tenth place. It saw average value increases of 21.741 percent this past year with 2021’s average home value in the state of $371,441 increasing to $452,206 in 2022.

Hawaii comes in second place on the list, with each home seeing an average 27.25 percent increase in value. Hawaii already had the highest average home values in 2021, with $667,270 on average, and this is also the case in 2022, with a new average of $845,688, an increase of $178,418.

Coming in third place is Montana, where homes saw an average 26.01 percent increase in value through 2022. 2022’s average value of $456,648 was $99,020, higher than 2021’s average value of $357,627.

Arizona takes fourth place on the list, with the state’s homes seeing an average increase of 24.75 percent in value. 2021’s value was found to be $295,176 on average, which then increased by $74,776 to $369,952 in 2022.

Rounding out the top five is Tennessee, with the state seeing an average increase in value of 23.18 percent. 2021’s value of $295,176 increased to $228,284 in 2022, an increase of $44,848.

G.C. Garcia hires project coordinator

G.C. Garcia, Inc., a Nevada-based land planning and development services firm, recently announced it has hired Kelly Hughes as project coordinator.

Hughes brings nearly 10 years of real estate sales and development experience to G.C. Garcia, having worked previously in both sales and acquisitions for private and public local developments. In her new position, Hughes provides knowledge of local municipal code(s) and project specific tasks. She will collaborate with internal and external teams along with government and regulatory agency staff to achieve positive results in meeting client goals for entitlements, permit processing and privileged business license processing.

Hughes earned her Bachelor of Science in business administration in Urban Affairs from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she was an active member of the Delta Zeta Iota Phi Chapter, as well as a graduated member of the National Charity League — Green Valley Chapter.