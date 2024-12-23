REAL ESTATE BRIEFS DEC. 7

The Commercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV) announced its newly elected officers and directors for 2025, with industry leader Jennifer Weinberg becoming president of the commercial real estate organization starting Jan. 1.

Construction trade group gives awards

ABC Nevada, a statewide industry trade association dedicated to promoting free enterprise in construction, hosted its 33rd annual Excellence in Construction safety recognition and awards luncheon, honoring standout players and projects in the industry. The Dec. 6 event was held at Carmine’s Italian Restaurant in the Forum Shops at Caesars. More than 100 industry professionals gathered to celebrate leadership, safety, innovation and diversity.

“Our member group consists of dedicated, hardworking individuals who are helping build Nevada’s key infrastructure, strengthen our state’s economy, and ensure continued growth and prosperity,” said Mac Bybee, president and CEO of Associated Builders and Contractors of Nevada. “We come together each year to recognize the effort it takes to succeed and to honor the industry leaders driving innovation, with a commitment to diversity and safety. Congratulations to all those recognized. We look forward to another successful year ahead.”

Award winners and their projects included:

First Place

• Specialty Contractor — Electrical (all projects over $10 million)

Project: Creech AFB FY 19 MQ9 Ground Control Station Operations

Company: Helix Electric

• Specialty Contractor — Electrical: Commercial (less than $2 million)

Project: Venetian Lobby Bar

Company: Helix Electric

• General Contractor — Health Care (less than $10 million)

Project: ER @ Cadence

Company: SR Construction, Inc.

• Specialty Contractor — Specialty Construction, Commercial

Project: PopStroke

Company: Helix Electric

• General Contractor — Mega-Projects (all projects over $100 million)

Project: West Henderson Hospital

Company: SR Construction, Inc.

• Specialty Contractor — Electrical: Industrial (less than $2 million)

Project: Rocky Mountain Aviation

Company: Helix Electric

• General Contractor — Renovation ($4 million to $10 million)

Project: Northern Nevada Sierra Specialty Hospital

Company: SR Construction, Inc.

• Specialty Contractor — Electrical: Industrial ($2 million to $10 million)

Project: Crown Mesquite Cork &Seal

Company: Helix Electric

• Specialty Contractor — Electrical: Commercial ($2 million to $10 million)

Project: Venetian Voltaire Theatre

Company: Helix Electric

• General Contractor — Residential, Multi-Family or Condominium (up to $100 million)

Project: The APEX at Meadows Luxury Apartments

Company: Martin-Harris Construction

Second Place:

• General Contractor — Renovation ($4 million to $10 million)

Project: Brasserie B by Bobby Flay at Caesars Palace Las Vegas

Company: Martin-Harris Construction

• Specialty Contractor — Electrical: Commercial ($2 million to $10 million)

Project: RTC Solar Bus Stops

Company: Helix Electric

• Specialty Contractor — Electrical: Industrial ($2 million to $10 million)

Project: Magnolia

Company: Helix Electric

• Specialty Contractor — Electrical (all projects over $10 million)

Project: UHS West Henderson Hospital

Company: Bergelectric Corp.

ABC Nevada is a statewide construction industry trade association, representing more than 250 members. To assist its members and wider state economy, the organization is focused on workforce development, safety and legislative advocacy to protect and advance the construction industry’s interests.

CALV elects Jennifer Weinberg 2025 president

The Commercial Alliance Las Vegas announced its newly elected officers and directors for 2025, with industry leader Jennifer Weinberg becoming president of the commercial real estate organization starting Jan. 1.

Weinberg, a commercial and business broker with BHHS Nevada Properties in Las Vegas, served as CALV’s president-elect during 2024.

Weinberg succeeds Christopher McGarey, a certified property manager and a certified commercial investment member. After serving as president during 2024, McGarey will serve as CALV’s immediate past president in 2025.

• Toya Simon, a commercial and residential real estate agent with Urban Nest Realty in Las Vegas, was elected to serve as CALV treasurer in 2025. She previously served on CALV’s board of directors.

The Commercial Alliance Las Vegas is the commercial real estate division of Las Vegas Realtors. One of the largest organizations in Southern Nevada for commercial real estate professionals, it organizes and empowers the industry through education, networking, promoting professionalism and shaping public policy. Membership in CALV is open to Realtors and non-Realtors alike. For more information, visit calv.org.