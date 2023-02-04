56°F
Resale News

REAL ESTATE BRIEFS; FEB. 4

February 3, 2023 - 4:00 pm
 
Erick Mata
Tracey Brown
Sunshine Bono
SVN | The Equity Group hires director

SVN | The Equity Group welcomed Sunshine Bono, CPM, CCIM, as director of property management. Bono will oversee the property management department.

She has over 28 years of experience managing commercial real estate portfolios. Along with her Certified Property Manager and Certified Commercial Investment Member designations, Bono has managed TOBY Award winning assets and won multiple awards including Team Leader of the Year and Manager of the Year with previous firms.

In addition to her experience, she has graduated from the Las Vegas Leadership program from the Vegas Chamber of Commerce and a Bachelor of Science in business management from Western Governors University. She is an active member of the Institute of Real Estate Management and the CCIM institute.

Partner Engineering principal moves to Vegas

Partner Engineering and Science, Inc. announced its principal and national client manager, Cody Taylor, has relocated to Las Vegas to better serve its clients in the growing region. Partner’s Las Vegas office employs 13 full-time staff, and it has, been a service provider in Las Vegas for more than 10 years, offering a wide range of environmental/building assessments, and various engineering solutions.

Taylor has significant experience in commercial real estate due diligence and site development engineering throughout the United States with specialized geographical experience in Nevada, California and the Pacific West/Northwest.

His responsibilities include full-phase site development and environmental consulting, national client management, multiscope contract negotiation/execution, portfolio project management and technical report quality control.

PENTA Building Group announces promotions

Commercial contractor The PENTA Building Group has promoted team members across Las Vegas and Los Angeles. As a cultivator of top talent in the industry, PENTA continues to attract and retain employees with its people-centric culture.

Jake Mumby is now project manager in Los Angeles. Since joining PENTA in 2016 as an intern, he has risen to his current position and now works out of PENTA’s LA office as the company continues to manage projects in the higher education and health care sectors.

Tracey Brown has been promoted to project manager in Las Vegas. With more than 23 years of experience in the construction industry, Brown as worked on notable projects across Las Vegas. She has been a PENTA employee since 2018.

Erick Mata is now senior project engineer in Las Vegas, where he will continue to support teams and champion efforts for various projects in PENTA’s prominent hospitality portfolio. He’s been with the company since 2019.

Zeek Hernandez has transferred from PENTA to its strategic partner, All 5’s Construction, and now serves as senior superintendent. Hernandez will continue to exceed expectations related to client focus and field supervision. He is involved in training and encouraging the PENTA culture, safety and quality for projects.

