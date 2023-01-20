REAL ESTATE BRIEFS JAN. 21

Skye Canyon’s annual Fit Fest is scheduled for March 4. Runners ranging from hardcore to novices to those seeking a stroll with family and friends will find the road race that is perfect for their stride.

The ultimate day of fitness and outdoor fun returns with Skye Canyon’s annual Fit Fest on March 4. Runners ranging from hardcore to novice to those just seeking a stroll with family and friends will find the road race that is perfect for their stride. Fit Fest 2023 is open to all, and early registration for the general public, Skye Canyon residents and active or retired military is now open at skyecanyon.com/fit-fest.

The day kicks off with an opening ceremony and a warmup by Club Pilates marking the start of the 5k/8k Road Race and the 1-Mile Fun Run. The wellness celebration continues with a cool down by Yoga Six and an awards ceremony. The day will include yoga and guided meditation by Skye Fitness. There will be plenty for the kids to do with a rock wall and inflatable obstacle course and games. Racers can refuel after the run with fare from local favorite food trucks.

The Skye Canyon community is designed to promote and facilitate a healthy and active outdoor lifestyle. This year, Fit Fest will offer a Wellness Festival and Vendor Village featuring more than 20 health, wellness and fitness merchants. Those interested in being a vendor can register by Feb. 22 at skyecanyon.com/fit-fest.

All proceeds from Fit Fest directly benefit the Kline Veterans Fund, a charitable organization providing financial assistance and other support to homeless, at-risk and indigent veterans and their families in Southern Nevada.

While visiting Skye Canyon, tour the community and stunning model homes from three of the nation’s finest homebuilders throughout the day. Check out all the features Skye Center and Skye Fitness have to offer. More information on Skye Canyon Life can be found at skyecanyon.com. For a complete schedule of events or to register to race or be a vendor, visit skyecanyon.com/fit-fest.

Realty ONE group adds to its sales team

Realty ONE Group has added three members to its sales team while it gears up for record-setting new locations in 2023.

Mark Lindquist, David Landsman and Doug Reaves have signed on to help open new doors for the global franchiser, which was named a 2022 a Top 100 Recession-Proof franchise by Franchise Business Review while claiming the No.1 spot for real estate franchisers on Entrepreneur’s highly competitive 2022 Franchise 500(R) List.

“Our continued growth means adding new talent to the team and we’re so proud to welcome these four exceptional professionals to help us meet demand in the U.S. and abroad,” said Eddie Sturgeon, executive vice president of Global Growth for Realty ONE Group. “As our industry changes, real estate professionals look for a brand that has everything they need to be successful, where they’re respected, have a proven 100 percent commission model and the best business coaching, marketing and resources they need to build a legacy. We’re that brand.”

Landsman has built successful brokerages, is a multimillion-dollar top-producing Realtor and has won several awards from the Atlanta Board of Realtors. With his passion for real estate, effective marketing, strategic advertising, coaching and mentoring experience, he has helped hundreds of real estate agents reach their real estate goals.

Lindquist has over 30 years of business experience, 27 previously with Culver’s Restaurants where he held various positions in operations, training, risk and franchise development. He was part of growing the Culver brand from 31 restaurants to 879 restaurants, 873 of those that were franchisee-owned.

Reaves is a Baltimore native with more than 20 years of advertising, sales and marketing experience. He was previously director of franchise sales for a national real estate brand and mortgage company in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast region and was a national and local sales manager for the Baltimore CBS Radio Group.

Local BHHS appoints general manager

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada, Arizona and California Properties, the largest Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in its global network, has appointed industry expert and leader John “JT” Thompson as its new general manager.

“JT epitomizes innovation, integrity and dedication in every aspect of his work,” said Troy Reierson, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada, Arizona and California Properties. “His extensive background and knowledge of our industry will further our commitment to strategic growth and revolutionize our approach toward internal and external development as a leading force in each of our markets.”

In his new role, Thompson will oversee and support managers across 34 offices with more than 2,900 real estate sales executives. His efforts will focus on developing sales production, recruitment, retention and continuing the company’s core services which include, mortgage, title, escrow and insurance while increasing market share with real estate sales.

“Troy and prior leadership have built a legacy at the firm, and the opportunity to uphold its reputation and work alongside its prestigious industry leaders is an honor,” Thompson said. “Their values and goals align with my objective to provide our real estate sales executives with an advantage by prioritizing both their professional and personal development.”

Prior to joining the brokerage, Thompson was one of seven co-founders that launched Intero Real Estate Services, a Silicon Valley real estate services company, alongside his mentor and colleague Gino Blefari, who is now the CEO of HomeServices of America Inc. Within its first three years of operation, Thompson played a vital role in the company’s exponential growth, leading to its recognition as one of the fastest growing organically built companies in the nation. Under his leadership, Intero Real Estate Services was acquired by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services in 2014.

Throughout Thompson’s 35-year career, he acquired firsthand experience in nearly every role in the real estate industry, ranging from entry level to executive level. He credits his successes and ability to develop other real estate professionals to his wealth of experience and the various positions he has held throughout the industry, including sales, management and ownership.

“Our team is comprised of collaborative leaders who build on each other’s strategies. This has been paramount in our steady growth and ability to provide best-in-class experiences for clientele,” Reierson said. “With a proven ability to deliver results, JT’s leadership will substantially drive the value for our real estate sales executives through promoting the growth of their businesses and advancing their personal evolvement.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada, Arizona and California Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America Inc. The company operates in three states with 2,900 real estate sales executives and 34 offices. In 2021, the firm completed a record-breaking $9.3 billion in residential home sales throughout Nevada, Arizona and Southern California. For more information, visit bhhsnv.com.