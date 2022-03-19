REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: MARCH 19

United Construction Co., a general contractor and design-builder serving Northern and Southern Nevada industrial and commercial markets, has named Edward “Ed” Morgan as their new chief financial officer, beginning March 7. This announcement comes as UCC’s beloved CFO Brad Breach announces his retirement after 35 years of professional service to the company.

United Construction hires Edward Morgan as CFO

United Construction Co., a general contractor and design-builder serving Northern and Southern Nevada industrial and commercial markets, has named Edward “Ed” Morgan as its new chief financial officer, beginning March 7. This announcement comes as UCC’s beloved CFO Brad Breach announces his retirement after 35 years of professional service to the company.

Morgan joins UCC with several decades of accounting, finance, analysis, reporting and operations leadership experience in Colorado, Northern California and the Truckee/Tahoe region, serving the majority of those roles for residential and commercial real estate development companies. Most recently, Morgan served as the chief operating officer for Taylor Builders, one of the Sacramento region’s largest land developers. As COO at Taylor, he instituted policies, procedures, and controls to help a start-up business grow into a large development company through leading the human resources, administration, risk management and finance teams to success. Before his career with Taylor Builders, Morgan was a vice president and the corporate controller for Mountainside Partners and East West Partners-Tahoe, where he secured public financing and construction loans, managed accounting and project teams and prepared annual business plans. In addition to an established accounting and auditing career in Colorado and holding a Master of Accountancy degree from the University of Nevada, Reno, Morgan is a finance veteran in the construction industry.

As CFO, Morgan will oversee the accounting and information technology teams, company finances, employee benefits, contract and labor law, taxation and other financial and human resources-related roles for both United Construction and United Concrete Specialties. He also will spearhead organizational productivity initiatives, cost-control measures, risk management and strategic goals alongside Whittaker, chief executive officer Michael Russell and Operations Manager Casey Gunther.

Rebuilding Together welcomes Rick Curtis

Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada announced the hiring of Rick Curtis as its director of programs.

In this role, Curtis is responsible for researching, planning, developing and implementing RTSNV’s programs, including Critical Home Repair, Safe at Home, and Neighborhood Revitalization. This is vital as the nonprofit continues to grow and expand its services. RTSNV provides critical repairs to more than 250 homes, up from 150 homes prior. Thanks to additional funding, the nonprofit is expected to touch over 500 homes in the upcoming fiscal year.

Curtis will apply his more than 30 years of experience spanning the worlds of construction, health care business consulting, web and database development and information technology to helping RTSNV continue its mission of repairing homes, revitalizing communities and rebuilding lives.

Before joining RTSNV, Curtis served as chief technology officer and network technician for 12 years at a firm dedicated to health care technology. Where among other things, he was responsible for all network infrastructure and the evaluation and procurement of software and hardware. Additionally, creating from the ground up and then managing a data analysis and reporting project that spanned all business and provider domains for physician practices in a large physician practice association comprised of over 100 large practices throughout the United States.

Curtis attended Northwestern Health Sciences University, where he earned a Doctor of Chiropractic degree, in addition to a bachelor’s degree in human biology. He is working toward a Bachelor of Science in computer science from Oregon State University. He is passionate about helping those in need stay in their homes. Outside of work, he enjoys spending time with family, all things tech, attempting to play guitar, dirt biking and all things off-road.

Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada was founded in 1994 and is the local affiliate of the national nonprofit organization, Rebuilding Together. It is focused on safe and healthy housing by rehabilitating existing homes. With more than 1,200 community partners and volunteers, RTSNV has renovated more than 8,200 homes, impacting the lives of more than 14,000 Southern Nevadans. Its local affiliates complete about 10,000 rebuild projects nationwide each year.