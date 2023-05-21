REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: MAY 17

The National Association of Home Builders announced that it has named Southern Nevada Home Builders Association (SNHBA) as a Grand Award winner as part of the 2022 Annual Membership Awards.

Candice Ingle

Broadbent &Associates hires staff scientist

Broadbent &Associates, a leading full-service environmental, water resource and civil engineering firm, announced the hiring of Candice Ingle as their newest staff scientist. Ingle’s role will provide support on a range of environmental projects, including emergency response, Phase 1 Environmental Site Assessments, soil and groundwater characterization, air sampling, remediation system operation and maintenance, lithologic logging, well construction monitoring, water and wastewater treatment facility monitoring and water resources activities.

“We are excited to welcome Candice to our team, said Kirk Stowers, principal geologist and environmental division manager for Broadbent &Associates. “We feel her education and life experience will make her a valuable contributor and we believe she has great potential. We also are impressed by her military background and are proud to employ another U.S. veteran and look forward to having her contribute to the success of our team and our clients.”

Ingle received her Bachelor of Science in earth and environmental studies from the University of Las Vegas, Nevada (UNLV). In her free time, she enjoys hiking and spending time with her family.

SNHBA wins national award

The National Association of Home Builders announced that it has named Southern Nevada Home Builders Association (SNHBA) as a Grand Award winner as part of the 2022 Annual Membership Awards. The HBA was selected in its size category as the association with the nation’s highest “Affiliate Numerical Increase” for 2022.

“It takes many voices and talents to channel strength within our programs and we’re lucky to have the best in our community,” said Nat Hodgson, CEO, Southern Nevada Home Builders Association. “With the collaboration we’re able to foster among all participating members, it’s no wonder we’re able to grow as we continue to meet the housing and community development needs of Southern Nevada.

NAHB’s Grand Awards honor local and state HBAs that have demonstrated exceptional achievement in membership growth and retention. These awards are given to the top association from each group size in several membership categories including numerical increase, percentage increase, annual retention rate and highest increase in Affiliate members

“An NAHB Grand Award represents SNHBA’s commitment to its members and creating a welcoming community for all,” said Judy Dinelle, 2023 NAHB Membership Committee Chairman. “NAHB recognizes local organizations for their outstanding achievements in member recruitment and retention each year to celebrate their success as we strive to serve everyone in the homebuilding industry.”

SNHBA’s recruitment and retention efforts included several strategies, including its Professional Women in Building Council, HomeAid Southern Nevada charitable initiatives, workforce development programs and ongoing collaboration efforts and resources to provide leadership in addressing challenges affecting the Southern Nevada homebuilding industry.

Founded in 1953 by 12 local homebuilders and incorporated with the state in 1954, SNHBA ranks as the largest and oldest local trade association representing the residential construction industry in Nevada. The association has more than 500 members working in all facets of the homebuilding industry.

Industrial property sells for $3.7M

CBRE has arranged the sale of a 19,512-squre-foot industrial warehouse in Las Vegas. Next Century Rebar LLC purchased the property from MSC Valley LLC for $3.7 million. CBRE’s Tyler Ecklund represented the seller in the transaction.

The property was built in 1970 and is located at 3020 S. Valley View Blvd. within the west central submarket and proximate to Interstates 215 and 15. The two-story building features 18-foot clear height, concrete tilt-up construction, four drive-in doors and Valley View frontage.

According to CBRE Research, the Las Vegas industrial market saw 2 million square feet of industrial space delivered to the market in the first quarter of this year, with pre-leasing over 98 percent. The average lease rate achieved was also $1.03 per square foot, a 37.3 percent year-over-year increase.

Self-storage facility to open in Henderson

Osprey Real Estate Capital, in partnership with Extra Space Storage, will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its newest development, a modern, state-of-the- art, climate-controlled self-storage facility.

The new project is located at 3610 Amigo Street near the Las Vegas Raiders practice facility, Henderson Executive Airport, Inspirada and within the growing West Henderson community. The new two-story facility spans 122,000 square feet and is comprised of 764 climate-controlled self-storage units and 19 fully enclosed, climate-controlled recreational vehicle parking spaces. The facility is expected to open in approximately one year.

This will be the 20th project for Osprey in Southern Nevada. This will be Extra Space Storage’s 24th project in Southern Nevada.

Osprey Real Estate Capital is a Las Vegas-based private equity sponsor focused on developing, acquiring and managing full-service hospitality, retail and fully climate-controlled self-storage assets, in growing markets.

Extra Space Storage Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust and a member of the S&P 500. Founded in 1977, Extra Space Storage is the second largest operator of self-storage facilities in the U.S and has added $4.6 billion in new acquisitions to its national portfolio in the last five years.