REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: MAY 6

Donna Ruthe appointed to Nevada Real Estate Commission

Longtime local Realtor Donna Ruthe has been appointed by Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo to serve on the Nevada Real Estate Commission.

As a state real estate commissioner, Ruthe will serve a three-year term on the board that regulates the real estate profession in Nevada. She was appointed April 1.

Ruthe is the broker and owner of Today’s Realty, Inc. in Las Vegas. She has been a licensed real estate agent in Nevada since 1981. She has spent decades serving in leadership roles for local, state and national real estate associations, including being a past president of Las Vegas Realtors (LVR) and a director for both LVR and the statewide Nevada Realtors. She was named LVR’s Realtor of the Year in 1998 after serving as president of the association. She has served on the Fair Housing, Professional Standards and Broker Forum Committees for the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

Ruthe has a long history of community service, including being a member of the state Board of Medical Examiners and Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, as well as serving on the board of directors for local charities including Opportunity Village, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas and Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada.

Huntington &Ellis expands real estate team

Huntington &Ellis, A Real Estate Agency, a leading Las Vegas-based real estate brokerage, is continuing its growth and expansion throughout Southern Nevada with the addition of 32 real estate agents to its top-producing brokerage.

“Our agents provide a high quality and personalized service that has not only set the industry standard, but also motivates others to become a part of our independent business model,” said Craig Tann, CEO and founder of Huntington &Ellis.

The list of new agents added this past quarter includes:

■ Abriana Christina Diaz, Realtor with the DeBartoli Real Estate Group

■ Adria Lawrence – Realtor with the Mumm Group

■ Alysia Wrenn, Realtor with the Craig Tann Group

■ Amber Anderson, Realtor with the Craig Tann Group

■ Brenda Mora, Realtor with the Cordero Group

■ Brianna DeBartoli-Graziano, team leader, Realtor with the DeBartoli Real Estate Group

■ Cindy Mae McNabb, Realtor

■ Diana Jenkins, Realtor with the Jack Greenberg Group

■ Ed Hellmuth, Realtor with the Hellmuth Borges Team

■ Galina Kazem, Realtor with the Jack Greenberg Group

■ Jack Greenberg, team lead, broker/salesperson with the Jack Greenberg Group

■ Jason Shawver, Realtor with the Jack Greenberg Group

■ Jessica Deuel, Realtor with the Craig Tann Group

■ Josh Antos, Realtor with the Craig Tann Group

■ Kara Bergner, Realtor with the Craig Tann Group

■ Karla Jimenez, Realtor with the Cordero Group

■ Karmen Villalobos, Realtor with the Jack Greenberg Group

■ Kathy Govoreau, Realtor

■ Kelly Greenberg, Realtor with the Jack Greenberg Group

■ Krista Foster, Realtor with the Jack Greenberg Group

■ Kristi Badolato, Realtor

■ Lorie Borges, Realtor with the Hellmuth Borges Team

■ Luis Delgado, Realtor with the Jack Greenberg Group

■ Lyna Banh, Realtor with the Craig Tann Group

■ Manoela Angotti, Realtor with the Jack Greenberg Group

■ Meshach Cisneros, Realtor with the Jack Greenberg Group

■ Noelle Angeles, Realtor

■ Paulina Gonzalez-Munoz, Realtor with the Jack Greenberg Group

■ Rachyl Mears, Realtor with the Jack Greenberg Group

■ Regis Mears, Realtor with the Jack Greenberg Group

■ Samantha Couvrette, Realtor

■ Zisses Gregory, Realtor

Operating for nearly a decade, Huntington &Ellis continues to be a dominant force in the Las Vegas market. The brokerage’s rapid growth, community involvement and sales achievements have earned both local and national recognition from renowned news outlets and organizations.

The brokerage has introduced more than 70 new agents to its agency since 2022. It operates the Las Vegas market with 16 groups and over 120 agents. Visit huntingtonandellis.com.

Munchies 4 the Military returns

Inspirada, the master-planned community in Henderson, has partnered with Liberty High School and city of Henderson for the ninth annual Munchies 4 the Military, a donation drive and volunteer event founded by the Douglas J. Green Memorial Foundation (DJGMF). Suni Chabrow, DJGMF founder, created the foundation in honor of her son, SPC Douglas J. Green, who was killed in action during his second tour of duty in Afghanistan in 2011.

This year’s event, presented by the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, called on the community to donate items from a wish list that includes snack foods, breakfast and hygiene items and more for DJGMF’s care packages.

On Saturday, community volunteers and students from Liberty High School will box up wish list donations to assemble care packages that will be sent to military service members and families who are deployed overseas.

Community members can contribute by making monetary donations, which will help offset the cost of postage, approximately $17 per box. This year, the goal is to assemble 500 care packages. To make a monetary donation, visit Munchies 4 the Military 2023 Donation Drive at inspirada.com.

With a projected build-out of 8,500 homes within the Inspirada villages by Inspirada Builders, LLC, Inspirada is home to more than 12,000 residents who have access to programs and activities managed by a full-time staff that creates social calendars to bring neighbors together in the parks and the Inspirada Community Center. It is home to five parks, four with resident-only heated pools, barbecue areas/picnic areas, basketball, bocce, volleyball and tennis courts, soccer fields, splash pad and dog parks. For more information, visit inspirada.com or follow the community on Facebook at facebook.com/InspiradaNV.