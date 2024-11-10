65°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Resale News

Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada volunteers spruce up homes

Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada volunteers spruced up neighborhood homes across Southern Ne ...
Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada volunteers spruced up neighborhood homes across Southern Nevada on Oct. 26 in honor of Make a Difference Day. (RTSNV)
Every year on the fourth Saturday in October, this national observance encourages volunteers to ...
Every year on the fourth Saturday in October, this national observance encourages volunteers to create positive change in their communities. (RTSNV)
RTSNV volunteers worked to enhance the homes and lives of low-income homeowners — including s ...
RTSNV volunteers worked to enhance the homes and lives of low-income homeowners — including seniors, veterans and people with disabilities — by providing yard cleanup, xeriscaping and painting. (RTSNV)
More Stories
Merri Perry
LVR presents its 2024 awards to top local Realtors
Merri Perry
LVR reports more homes available for sale
Merri Perry
Report shows condo, town homes prices hit all-time high
Alta NV, a luxury multifamily community in Green Valley, sold for an undisclosed price. (Northmarq)
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS SEPT. 14
Provided Content
November 10, 2024 - 9:45 am
 

Droves of volunteers from Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada spruced up neighborhood homes across Southern Nevada on Oct. 26 in honor of Make a Difference Day.

Every year on the fourth Saturday in October, this national observance encourages volunteers to create positive change in their communities.

RTSNV volunteers, consisting of more than a hundred team members at several homes in the valley, worked to enhance the homes and lives of low-income homeowners — including seniors, veterans and people with disabilities — by providing yard cleanup, xeriscaping and painting at no cost to the recipients.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Merri Perry
LVR presents its 2024 awards to top local Realtors
Provided Content

Las Vegas Realtors (LVR) presented annual awards this month to some of its leading and longtime members, with 2024 LVR President Merri Perry being honored as LVR’s Realtor of the Year.

Merri Perry
LVR reports more homes available for sale
Provided Content

A recent Las Vegas Realtors report shows an increasing number of local homes available for sale, with record prices for condos and town homes as sales increased from the previous month and year.

Alta NV, a luxury multifamily community in Green Valley, sold for an undisclosed price. (Northmarq)
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS SEPT. 14
PROVIDED CONTENT

Commercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV) plans to host a networking mixer for local real estate professionals Oct. 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Distill – a Local Bar, with proceeds benefiting Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth.

Alta NV, a luxury multifamily community in Green Valley, sold for an undisclosed price.
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS SEPT. 9
Provided Content

Commercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV) plans to host a networking mixer for local real estate professionals Oct. 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Distill – a Local Bar, with proceeds benefiting Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth.

Henderson Hospital opened its newest freestanding emergency room, the ER at Cadence, Aug. 15. ( ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: AUG. 16
Provided Content

Henderson Hospital executives and employees, along with local dignitaries and community members, commemorated the opening of the hospital’s newest freestanding emergency room, the ER at Cadence, which opened Aug. 15, ready to care for patients of all ages.

Luxury apartments Calm at Rainbow, created by Black Mountain Communities and managed by WestCor ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS JULY 27
Provided Content

On July 10, Calm at Rainbow, a luxury apartment complex created by Black Mountain Communities and managed by WestCorp Management Group, hosted a celebration to unveil its luxury apartments.

MORE STORIES