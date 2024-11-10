Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada volunteers spruce up homes

Droves of volunteers from Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada (RTSNV) spruced up neighborhood homes across Southern Nevada on Oct. 26, in honor of Make a Difference Day.

Every year on the fourth Saturday in October, this national observance encourages volunteers to create positive change in their communities.

RTSNV volunteers, consisting of more than a hundred team members at several homes in the valley, worked to enhance the homes and lives of low-income homeowners — including seniors, veterans and people with disabilities — by providing yard cleanup, xeriscaping and painting at no cost to the recipients.