75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Resale News

Revolution luxury apartments open in Henderson

Provided Content
October 25, 2019 - 4:24 pm
 

WestCorp Management Group, in its ongoing partnership with Nevada West Development, has opened Revolution, a 340-unit luxury apartment community in West Henderson at 12215 Gilespie St. This is WestCorp’s third community to open in Southern Nevada with Vivint Smart Home technology in every unit. Empire and Trend! opened earlier this year and are also managed by WestCorp Management Group.

“Revolution offers residents state-of-the-art technology that provides comfort and convenience unmatched by any other luxury apartment community in Henderson,” said Emily McCann, vice president of marketing for WestCorp Management Group. “Revolution also offers modern amenities that make it stand out from other Henderson communities, like its e-lounge complete with iMac desktops, stainless steel and energy-efficient appliances in every unit and incredible Sky Suites.”

Revolution has one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging from 836 square feet to 1,390 square feet with leases starting at $1,223 per month. Each unit is equipped with Calcutta quartz countertops and stainless steel, energy-efficient appliances, wood-style flooring, walk-in closets and in-home washer and dryer. Revolution offers Sky Suites, which are top-floor units that feature 12-foot coffered ceilings.

“Every unit includes Cox cable and high-speed internet, and access to HBO and Showtime,” McCann said.

Amenities include a resort-style swimming pool with poolside cabanas, a 24/7 fitness center with live fitness classes and on-site personal trainers, as well as a 24/7 fitness studio with water bottle and towel service. Residents can enjoy a hammock garden, children’s playground, Tesla car share, dog park and pet wash, barbecue areas and an on-site recycling center. Carport parking and garages are available.

Leasing office is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Visit revolutionhenderson.com or call 702-766-8226.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Barbara Holland
Homeowner complains about HOA handyman’s work
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Association boards have a fiduciary obligation to its members. The division could investigate your board as to its actions per Nevada Revised Statutes 116.3103 (1), exercising the ordinary and responsible care of the association subject to the business judgment rule.

Barbara Holland
Homeowner feels ‘singled out’ by HOA
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Before you contact the Ombudsman’ Office, you can request from your management company a copy of the general record concerning each violation of the governing documents (other than delinquency) for which your association has either imposed a fine, construction penalty or any other sanction per Nevada Revised Statute 116.31175 (5).

Barbara Holland
Not always necessary for HOA to obtain three bids
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Per Nevada Revised Statutes 116.31086, an association would not be required to obtain three bids if the cost of the project or service was less than 3 percent of the association’s annual budget for communities under 1,000 homes or less than 1 percent of the annual budget for communities more than 1,000 units.

Barbara Holland
State laws govern HOAs in all Nevada communities
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

NRS 116 is a state law. It is not just a Las Vegas law. There are certain exceptions in the law that differentiates the kinds of associations and their locations.

2020 GLVAR President Tom Blanchard
GLVAR announces 2020 officers and board members
Provided Content

The Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors (GLVAR) announced the results of its annual election of officers and board members, with local Realtors Tom Blanchard serving as its 2020 president and Aldo Martinez serving as 2020 president-elect.

Barbara Holland
Homeowners struggle with HOA parking restrictions
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

I would hate to see you taking steps to escalate the problem with your neighbor. Obviously, when possible a one-on-one meeting with him, which you have stated, is not an option.

Barbara Holland
Homeowner says HOA towed his car illegally
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Most CCRs list the powers and authority of the board of directors, one of which is to sign contracts on behalf of the association. Although you did not send me a copy of the covenants, it would be most unusual if the association board did not have the right to sign a contract with a towing company. The covenants would not list what contracts can or cannot be signed. The ability to tow a vehicle in 2018 was most likely legal.

Sellers can do some work on their homes to help them sell before the holiday festivities begin. ...
Tips on selling your home in the fall
Provided Content

For sellers wanting to close before the holiday festivities begin, below are five tips from real estate company, Opendoor, to help sell homes faster.

Barbara Holland
Neighbor wants owner to clean up tenant’s trash
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

If the association does remove the trash, the unit owner can be assessed all of the expenses that were incurred by the association. It also can place a lien on the unit if the owner fails to reimburse the association. In addition, the association can begin a foreclosure action against the unit owner.

Loud garge noise disturbing neighbors
Loud garge noise disturbing neighbors
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Try contacting the owner one more time and invite him to meet with you at the community so that he can witness the noise. Arrange for some maintenance technician to be present for their suggestion as to how to remedy the problem and the cost.