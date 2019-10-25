Revolution luxury apartments open in Henderson

WestCorp Management Group, in its ongoing partnership with Nevada West Development, has opened Revolution, a 340-unit luxury apartment community in West Henderson at 12215 Gilespie St. This is WestCorp’s third community to open in Southern Nevada with Vivint Smart Home technology in every unit. Empire and Trend! opened earlier this year and are also managed by WestCorp Management Group.

Revolution, a 340-unit luxury apartment community, has opened in Henderson. (WestCorp Management Group)

WestCorp Management Group, in its ongoing partnership with Nevada West Development, has opened Revolution, a 340-unit luxury apartment community in West Henderson at 12215 Gilespie St. This is WestCorp’s third community to open in Southern Nevada with Vivint Smart Home technology in every unit. Empire and Trend! opened earlier this year and are also managed by WestCorp Management Group.

“Revolution offers residents state-of-the-art technology that provides comfort and convenience unmatched by any other luxury apartment community in Henderson,” said Emily McCann, vice president of marketing for WestCorp Management Group. “Revolution also offers modern amenities that make it stand out from other Henderson communities, like its e-lounge complete with iMac desktops, stainless steel and energy-efficient appliances in every unit and incredible Sky Suites.”

Revolution has one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging from 836 square feet to 1,390 square feet with leases starting at $1,223 per month. Each unit is equipped with Calcutta quartz countertops and stainless steel, energy-efficient appliances, wood-style flooring, walk-in closets and in-home washer and dryer. Revolution offers Sky Suites, which are top-floor units that feature 12-foot coffered ceilings.

“Every unit includes Cox cable and high-speed internet, and access to HBO and Showtime,” McCann said.

Amenities include a resort-style swimming pool with poolside cabanas, a 24/7 fitness center with live fitness classes and on-site personal trainers, as well as a 24/7 fitness studio with water bottle and towel service. Residents can enjoy a hammock garden, children’s playground, Tesla car share, dog park and pet wash, barbecue areas and an on-site recycling center. Carport parking and garages are available.

Leasing office is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Visit revolutionhenderson.com or call 702-766-8226.