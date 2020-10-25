Tips on how to stay safe and still enjoy Halloween

With Halloween around the corner, families are looking for ways to keep the season lively and fun, but safe, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Julio Arteaga, a community manager for CAMCO of Nevada, oversees more than 10 valley communities and has some insights on how to keep the Halloween spirit high with pandemic safety guidelines in place.

Landyn Noghrehkar , 6 , enjoys trick or treating in a northwest valley neighborhood. This year, communities are following safety guidelines.

Landyn Noghrehkar , 6 , enjoys trick or treating in a northwest valley neighborhood. This year, communities are following safety guidelines. (CAMCO)

“Just as has been the case for months, the key things are still social distancing and wearing masks,” he said. “It’s also important to remember, a Halloween mask is not a proper face covering, so find ways to weave a real mask into your costume.”

The primary challenge homeowners face this year is keeping distance as they hand out candy to eager trick-or-treaters. Arteaga is enjoying hearing from his community members about how they’ll distribute candy safely. Some will use candy grabbers, others will leave treats in bags out on a table. He has even heard of some families turning to their kids’ Hot Wheels tracks to slide treats into bags from a distance.

“I expect some people are going to be really creative, and I think that’s great,” he added. “They’re making the best of a unique situation.”

For families concerned about high-risk situations, Arteaga offers these fun and safe recommendations:

■ Host a virtual costume party

■ Make pumpkin carving a big family event this year. Show them off to out-of-town friends and family, virtually

■ Have indoor or backyard candy scavenger hunts with your family

■ Create a spooky driveway Halloween treat table; watch trick-or-treater reactions from your garage, or a safe distance away, as they pick up their treats

■ Organize a socially distanced trunk or treat in your neighborhood

Arteaga also said that by maintaining distance and wearing masks, there are other community benefits to be realized.

“The pandemic is causing us to adjust our ways, socially and fiscally,” the community manager explained. “If we all stay healthy, communities won’t need to add extra expenses they may not have budgeted for, like added security, janitorial and grounds cleaning services.”

For more ways to have a happy and safe Halloween, visit the CDC website page on Halloween guidance.

CAMCO manages more than 300 homeowners associations in Nevada. To learn more, visit camconevada.com or search for @CAMCONevada on Facebook.