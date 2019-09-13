97°F
Resale News

Tips on selling your home in the fall

September 13, 2019 - 4:21 pm
 

While real estate activity starts to slow down as we head into the fall months, that doesn’t mean sellers need to hang tight until the new year to list their home.

In fact, selling your home in the fall can be perfect for motivated buyers who want to close and settle in before the holidays (especially millennials and empty-nesters who don’t need to take the start of the new school year into account).

For sellers wanting to close before the holiday festivities begin, below are five tips from real estate company, Opendoor, to help sell homes faster.

Maximize curb appeal: The front of your home is like the cover of a book. It can draw you in or push your interest elsewhere. A fresh coat of exterior paint, tidying up the yard, and making sure those windows are clean can go a long way to capturing buyer interest.

Clean up the pool: Many homes across Vegas have a pool. Take note of any aesthetic aspects that may put off a potential buyer and ensure the pool, the deck and the grout all look well-maintained.

Declutter closets and cabinets: When potential buyers visit, it’s important to show the house has ample storage space for all of their needs. Clean and organized closets and cabinets are more esthetically appealing (plus, it’s one less chore you’ll have to worry about while packing).

Neutralize interior paint: While your personal taste may run toward bright neon red, when it comes to paint, keep it neutral so that buyers can more easily envision themselves and their belongings in your space. Give boldly colored rooms a fresh coat of white, grey or taupe paint.

Accommodate showings: The slower fall season generally means that fewer buyers are on the hunt. Try to accommodate as many showings possible, even if a potential buyer’s timing is inconvenient (during dinner, over the weekends).

