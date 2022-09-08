Jeff German’s investigative work related to Robert Telles

Investigative journalist Jeff German had reported extensively on turmoil and allegations about bullying and favoritism in the Clark County Public Administrator’s office involving Robert Telles.

In this May 11, 2022, file photo, Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, right, talks to Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German in his Las Vegas office. Telles has denied allegations by current and former staffers of a hostile work environment and an “inappropriate relationship” with a staffer. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Slain investigative journalist Jeff German had reported extensively on turmoil and allegations from employees about bullying and favoritism in the Clark County Public Administrator’s office involving Robert Telles. Telles has overseen the office since early 2019.

German’s work can be found below:

County office in turmoil with secret video and claims of bullying, hostility (5/16/22)

The Clark County public administrator’s office had been mired in turmoil and internal dissension over the past two years, with allegations of emotional stress, bullying, and favoritism leading to secret videotaping of Telles and a co-worker outside the office. There were claims he carried on an “inappropriate relationship” with the subordinate that harmed the office’s ability to deal with the public in overseeing the estates of those who have died.

In a rare move, consultant hired to resolve turmoil in county office (5/26/22)

In a rare move, top Clark County managers hired former county coroner Michael Murphy to tackle friction in the public administrator’s office after multiple claims of bullying and favoritism. Murphy was brought in as a consultant.

Embattled county official losing re-election bid, posts angry letter (06/16/22)

The re-election of embattled administrator Telles was in jeopardy after a lackluster showing in his June primary battle with two Democratic challengers, including his top deputy, Rita Reid. Telles posted an angry letter on his campaign website ahead of the primary. Workers who previously spoke out said that they still feared for their jobs at the time. The letter attacked the Review-Journal and its reporting and claimed the allegations against Telles were false.

Embattled county official concedes race, remains combative (06/22/22)

Amid continued office unrest, Telles conceded a close Democratic primary race to his top deputy Reid. But Telles remained combative. Reid told the Review-Journal there was still office tension that left employees vulnerable. “It’s still uncomfortable because he’s going to be in the office for another six months,” Reid said at the time. “Instead of trying to heal the office, he’s still pulling us apart.”

German was waiting on public records request responses for a potential story related to the office when he was killed. German, 69, was found dead outside his northwest Las Vegas home on Sept. 3. Officials believe he was fatally stabbed during an altercation the day before.