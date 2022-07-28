Report: Siegel Group execs used deception, harassment to evict tenants during COVID

A U.S. House panel spent the past year examining corporate landlords for eviction abuse, but reported the Las Vegas-based company’s practices were “uniquely egregious.”

Executives at The Siegel Group employed deception and harassment practices to evict tenants during the COVID-19 pandemic, a U.S. House panel investigation has found.

Documents obtained by the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis showed the Las Vegas-based landlord sought to “bluff” renters into falsely believing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s eviction moratorium was no longer in effect, a suspected violation of federal law, according to a scathing report released Thursday.

“While the abusive eviction practices documented in this report would be condemnable under any circumstances, they are unconscionable during a once-in-a-century economic and public health crisis,” wrote Rep. James Clyburn, chairman of the panel and House Majority Whip, in a statement.

The panel spent the last year examining four corporate landlords for pandemic eviction abuse, but the 41-page report emphasized The Siegel Group’s practices were “uniquely egregious.”

In one instance from May 2021, a company executive suggested a list of ways to “get rid” of a past-due tenant in San Antonio, the report states. That included swapping her working air-conditioning unit with a broken one, having security knock on her room’s door at least twice a night, and calling child protective services “to come out” if there were too many people in her room.

“I want this person very uncomfortable sitting in our room for free,” senior vice president of operations Mike Tisdale wrote in the email, which was published by investigators.

The panel has asked Texas authorities to investigate whether Siegel employees made any false reports of child abuse or neglect about the tenant, a felony under state law, the report states.

Findings from the report were referred Thursday to two federal watchdog agencies — the Federal Trade Commission and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau — for further investigation into whether the company’s actions would be considered deceptive and unfair business practices.

The Siegel Group which operates a chain of hotel-apartment hybrids with approximately 12,000 units across eight states, suffered “almost no revenue decline” during the early period of the pandemic, according to the panel’s report.

Senior Vice President Michael Crandall did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In November, he released a statement that the company’s properties “have emphasized the importance of assisting guests to obtain rental assistance rather than eviction and that rental assistance was not turned down nor refused.”

“Bluff people out”

Much of the investigation’s findings focus on The Siegel Group’s actions in May 2021.

At Tisdale’s repeated direction, employees began to post and provide tenants with a copy of a recent federal court ruling that invalidated the CDC’s moratorium, the report states.

However, the tenants were not told that U.S. District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich had also immediately stayed her decision pending an appeal, the findings show. The moratorium was ultimately left in effect until it expired that July.

The Siegel Group’s actions were documented in several internal emails published with the report.

On May 10, a general manager at a Boulder Highway property described distributing copies of the ruling.

“I love getting to say that this means the eviction may happen sooner than expected and seeing the look on their faces,” the manager wrote, adding a smiley face icon to the end of the sentence.

Tisdale indicated that the company’s strategy was working in an email sent a week later.

“I am hearing positive feedback from the properties that have been using this order to bluff people out,” he wrote. “I hope you all are doing the same.”

Later that month, in his email about the past-due San Antonio tenant, Tisdale directed employees to give her a copy of the judge’s ruling after 5 p.m. on a Friday so that she could not call court or law enforcement officials to confirm whether it was valid, according to the report.

“Let her know when the constable comes she will only have 5 minutes to get all her stuff,” Tisdale wrote. “Lets [sic] see if she vacates over the weekend.”

Millions in aid, hundreds of evictions

When the House panel launched is investigation in July 2021, Clyburn cited a recent Las Vegas Review-Journal investigation as part of his announcement.

The newspaper found that law enforcement agencies received some 450 eviction orders to carry out at Siegel Suites and Siegel Select properties in Southern Nevada between April and December 2020.

Many of the evictions took place while either a statewide or CDC eviction moratoria were in effect for tenants who were behind on rent. However, court records showed the properties primarily removed tenants using “no cause” evictions, which were not explicitly covered by the moratoria.

The panel’s investigation, which covered evictions filed through July 2021, identified at least 774 evictions filings in Nevada and Arizona. The report states The Siegel Group filed hundreds of no-cause evictions “to try to avoid allowing tenants from receiving CDC moratorium protection from eviction for nonpayment of rent.”

At least 89 tenants were evicted even when they had pending rental assistance applications, including one tenant whose assistance was paid the day she was evicted, the report states.

The true number of evictions, however, could be higher. That’s because The Siegel Group does not have a centralized system tracking eviction proceeding data, and the company admitted it had lost some filing documents, according to the report.

The company received at least $5.5 million in federal relief during the pandemic, including rental assistance and more than $2 million in forgiven Paycheck Protection Program loans, the report states.

