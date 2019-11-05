77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Life

15 work conversations that could get you fired

By Gabrielle Olya GoBankingRates.com
November 5, 2019 - 1:54 pm
 

In August 2019, Google issued a new set of community guidelines that banned political discussions at work.

The new policy states, “While sharing information and ideas with colleagues helps build community, disrupting the workday to have a raging debate over politics or the latest news story does not. Our primary responsibility is to do the work we’ve each been hired to do, not to spend working time on debates about non-work topics. Avoid conversations that are disruptive to the workplace or otherwise violate Google’s workplace policies.”

Talking about politics isn’t the only conversation you should avoid at work. There are plenty of types of work conversations that could cost you your job, so you’ll want to learn how to avoid them if they come up.

1. Talking Openly About Wanting To Quit

Even if you’re among co-workers you trust, it’s a bad idea to talk openly about wanting to quit your job, said Dana Case, director of operations at MyCorporation.

“No matter how close you may be with your co-workers or even if you said it out of frustration, it’s best not to discuss something this sensitive in mixed company,” she said. “News of this nature travels quickly through an office grapevine. Before you know it, your manager might find out and will have questions for you.”

“The best approach is to avoid discussing this topic altogether with co-workers,” Case said. “It’s a personal matter that should be kept to yourself and a conversation to have with management when, and if, the time is suitable for it.”

2. Discussing Religion

In general, it’s best to avoid any topic that could make your colleagues uncomfortable and raise a flag with human resources. Because religion is such a sensitive topic, it’s one you should not discuss at work.

“You may need to talk to HR or a supervisor if you need accommodation for your religious beliefs, such as time off for religious holidays or a place to pray during the workday,” said Paula Brantner, an employment attorney and principal at PB Work Solutions. “But when it comes to your co-workers, no one wants to be proselytized to at work since you’re compelled to be there, and it’s harder to politely decline.”

“Although religious discrimination is illegal, you also need to be focused on your job while at work, so don’t spend time engaged in religious conversations,” she said. “And don’t engage in discrimination against or harass other workers in violation of federal, state, and/or local law because they don’t share the same beliefs or have individual characteristics that you don’t agree with.”

3. Discussing Your Home Life or Marital Issues

Leave any issues you have with your home life at home, said Baron Christopher Hanson, lead consultant and owner of RedBaronUSA.

“News about your home life or any litigious matters you or a spouse may be facing can spread … or reveal weaknesses that competitors and foes in any workplace may use against you,” he said.

4. Airing Out Workplace Secrets

“Any workplace secrets — marketing plans, financial strategies or legal disputes — that your company is dealing with should never be discussed in public where details may be overheard, recorded or distributed digitally in nanoseconds,” said Hanson.

“In today’s modern world, communication comes at us seemingly from every direction — other people, our computers and especially our smartphones. Private texts and conversations can be seen or heard over our shoulders like never before, even on the train home from work when you think no one is really listening or seeing what you type.”

5. Discussing Health Issues

As with your home life, discussions about your health don’t belong in the office. Talking openly about a medical issue should not cost you your job, but it can make co-workers feel uneasy.

Telling your co-workers that you had a routine dental appointment isn’t necessarily an issue. Still, you might want to hold off on discussing serious medical problems, Annette Harris, president and founder of personal branding agency ShowUp!, told HuffPost.

“Similar to marital problems, people often just don’t know how to react or respond in a work environment,” she said.

6. Gossiping About Other Co-Workers

You probably won’t like every person you work with, but you should definitely keep those thoughts to yourself, said business coach Stacy Caprio.

“Don’t discuss other people in the office negatively,” she said. “This paints a worse picture of you than the people you’re talking about and can hurt your own reputation and friendships in the office.”

7. Badmouthing Your Employer

When you’re frustrated by the way your employer is doing things, your first inclination might be to vent about it to whatever sympathetic ear is available, but this isn’t a good idea.

“If you have concerns about the company, its business strategy, leadership or your boss, it is best to express your concerns to the right person or people who can have these issues addressed instead of ranting and gossiping to your colleagues about it,” said Rhys Williams, managing director at Sigma Recruitment. “Badmouthing your employer really sets a precedent for a toxic and demoralizing workplace.”

8. Talking About Getting Drunk

Although drinking is not illegal (as long as you are 21), talking about routinely getting drunk can raise a red flag to current or prospective employers.

“I’ll never forget an interview conversation I once overheard during which the candidate jokingly said that she likes to go get drunk with clients at lunchtime,” Jenny Foss, founder and CEO of JobJenny.com, wrote on TheMuse. “I don’t know with certainty what happened from there, but the look on the person across the table’s face suggested that this may well have been the last conversation.”

9. Discussing Sex

Depending on what you say and how you say it, talking about sex can be considered harassment.

“Unless you’re employed as a sex worker whose job it is to talk about sex, don’t do it at work,” said Brantner. “Even something you consider innocuous and inoffensive could be considered unwanted by another person. It’s not relevant to work, so talk about it on your own time, far away from the workplace.”

10. Badmouthing Your Last Job

If you talk badly about your last employer, your current employer could feel like you might do the same thing to them.

“Even if someone had a truly horrifying experience in their previous industry or job, they should still be able to talk about their past employers in a positive way,” Jason Carney, human resources director for WorkSmart Systems, told HuffPost. By ranting about how much you hated your previous job, you might give the impression that you don’t take responsibility for your actions and can’t find the lessons in challenging circumstances.

11. Talking Openly About Illegal Activities

When you get comfortable with your co-workers, you might start talking about things you’ve done or are currently doing that are illegal. It might be something as small as placing sports bets — which is illegal in many places — to experimenting with drugs.

Sharing this information can put your co-workers in an uncomfortable position, or it could just put them off. It might seem like a no-brainer, but your best bet is to keep these details to yourself.

12. Telling Crude Jokes

Joking about sex, politics, religion or any other hot-button topic should be avoided. Even when you are “just kidding,” your co-workers might feel like you are crossing the line.

“‘Blue’ jokes are not appropriate for the workplace,” wrote former Forbes contributor Liz Ryan. “Corny ‘dad jokes’ are perfect for work.”

13. Talking About Your Career Aspirations When They’re Outside Your Current Industry

Ellen Mullarkey, vice president of business development at Messina Group Staffing, said you should avoid talking about your career aspirations at work, especially if those aspirations lay outside of your current industry.

“Throughout my career, I’ve known a number of folks who were starting their own businesses outside of work, and were planning to quit at some point,” she said. “While I applaud anyone for pursuing their dreams, you never want to give your coworkers the impression that you’re more focused on your other job. If your numbers start to drop and your performance comes into question, that’s the first thing people are going to point to.”

14. Sharing How Much You Make

Discussing your salary might not cause you to get fired, but it could ruffle some feathers.

“People shouldn’t talk about how much they earn with their co-workers,” said Raj Vardhman, co-founder of GoRemotely.net. “Imagine how bad your co-workers would feel if they found out they’re paid less than you, or how you would you feel to know you’re paid less than your co-workers for the same job. These situations can create a hazardous work environment where team spirit dies, and resentment of co-workers is palpable.”

15. Lying About Your Skill Set

You might be tempted to inflate your skills or experience when being interviewed for a job or being considered for a promotion. But if you lie about what you’re capable of doing and aren’t able to do what you have promised, you might end up losing your job.

How To Avoid These Conversations

You might not bring these topics up yourself, but what happens if a co-worker approaches you to talk about a taboo subject? GOBankingRates asked the experts how to stay out of the fray without ruining your relationships with your colleagues.

1. Verbally Shut Down the Conversation

If you find yourself caught in an off-limits conversation, remember that you can take steps to shut it down.

“Blurting out modern euphemisms such as ‘TMI,’ ‘Let’s not go there,’ or ‘Yeah, we’re done here,’ are helpful colloquialisms that verbally shut down such conversations,” said Hanson.

2. Recommend They Speak To Someone Else

If a co-worker is airing workplace grievances, Williams said to suggest they speak to someone who could actually address the issue.

“If a colleague starts speaking ill of the company or boss, instead of chipping in and fueling the fire, simply say something like, ‘I see how that might be a problem for you, but I am not well-placed to deal with it. Why don’t you express your concerns with your manager or the boss as they would be best placed to address this issue,’” he said.

3. Change the Subject

When a troubling conversation starts to brew, you can also try to redirect it.

“If a political topic comes up in the office, I recommend changing the topic to more neutral grounds,” said Vardhman.

4. Suggest Keeping the Discussion Outside of Work

If a co-worker wants to discuss their career goals outside of their current job, suggest they save their conversation for outside of the workplace, said Mullarkey.

“Outside of work, I love hearing about what my co-workers’ lives are like,” she said. “But if they started talking about starting their own company or the career they actually wanted, I’d just say, ‘Not now. We should talk about this outside of work.’”

5. Openly Express Your Discomfort

If something a co-worker says makes you feel uncomfortable, be upfront about it. Say something like, “I don’t feel comfortable talking about this right now. Can we talk about something else?”

6. Walk Away

Don’t feel obligated to participate in a conversation; remember that you have a choice in whether or not to engage.

“Just because someone else decides to overshare or ‘go there’ does not mean you must respond or partake,” said Hanson. “Turning and walking away is the best way to remove oneself from the water cooler overshare session.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 Work Conversations That Could Cost You Your Job

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Prove you're a local: Try to pronounce these Nevada cities - VIDEO
Try your hand at pronouncing these Nevada cities and watch as other locals from Downtown Summerlin attempt to get the names right along with you. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Cochinita Pibil Tacos at Santos Guisados Tacos & Beer in Las Vegas
Lola Vasquez, a cook at Santos Guisados Tacos & Beer in Las Vegas, makes Cochinita Pibil Tacos by rubbing a pork shoulder with signature seasoning, marinating it in a mixture of achiote, peppercorns, clove, cumin, salt and fresh lime and orange juices and roasting overnight. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal )
Joey D'Ambrosio talks about playing on "Rock Around the Clock" - VIDEO
Saxophonist Joey D'Ambrosio, who lives in Henderson, was a member of Bill Haley & His Comets. “People were looking for something new,” D’Ambrosio said. "When they heard ‘Rock Around the Clock,’ there was something about that record that turned them on.” (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nation’s Largest Student Farmers Market
600 students participate in massive farmers market, Oct. 23,2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Giant Student Farmers Market in Las Vegas
The largest student-run farmers market in the country involved 600 kids from more than 50 schools in the Las Vegas area selling fruits and vegetables grown at their schools. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ryan Reaves beer special in the Las Vegas Arts District - VIDEO
James Manos of Able Baker Brewing talks about offering a Golden Knights game-day promotion to celebrate partner Ryan Reaves at its Main Street tasting room. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas native Ethan William Childress of "Mixed-ish" - VIDEO
Interview with Las Vegas native Ethan William Childress, a young star of the new ABC comedy "Mixed-ish." (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review -Journal) @bizutesfaye
Sourdough Cafe at Arizona Charlie’s in Las Vegas makes horseradish potato chips - VIDEO
Sean Gassaway, room chef at the Sourdough Cafe at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur in Las Vegas, makes horseradish potato chips by heating prepared horseradish to remove some of the moisture, mixing it with kosher salt and further dehydrating it, tossing it with house-made chips and serving it as a monthly special with a bratwurst on a roll, sauerkraut, spicy mustard and a cup of cheese dip. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Central Perk coffee shop opens for business
As part of Saturday’s “Friends” Fan Experience at New York-New York hotel-casino, the artist Nathan Sawaya debuts his life-size, 700-square-foot re-creation of the show’s Central Perk coffee shop that’s constructed entirely out of Lego bricks. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Binion's debuts a spinning bar overlooking Fremont Street Experience - VIDEO
Binion's debuted its spinning bar inside the Whiskey Licker Up Saloon. The Rotating bar only goes at one full rotation per 15 minutes overlooking the Fremont Street Experience. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Green Eggs and Ham at Carson Kitchen in Las Vegas
Scott Simon, executive chef at Carson Kitchen in Las Vegas, makes a Green Eggs and Ham Flatbread with pistou, smoked mozzarella, tasso ham and eggs. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Lemon Semifreddo Dessert at Vetri Cucina in Las Vegas
Ashley Costa, pastry chef at Vetri Cucina at the Palms in Las Vegas, freezes lemon curd with whipped cream, sandwiches it between polenta-based crumiri cookies, sprinkles it with powdered sugar and drizzles it with argrumato, a lemon olive oil. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Las Vegas supermarket has a full-service wine and beer bar - VIDEO
Smith’s Marketplace on Skye Canyon Park Drive draws 300 people a day to socialize in what has become a neighborhood gathering spot. (James Schaeffer/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hard Rock Memorabilia Exhibition
The 2,600-square-foot exhibit, which is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays to Mondays through Jan. 31, spans eras and genres alike. There are numerous rare and never-before-seen items here, featuring artists from ZZ Top to Nine Inch Nails, Bo Diddley to Britney Spears. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Museum of Selfies coming to Las Vegas - VIDEO
The interactive attraction offers several new selfie opportunities. (Museum of Selfies)
Show of Strength in 'A Choreographers Showcase' - VIDEO
"A Choreographers Showcase" pairs artists from Nevada Ballet Theater and staff from all facets of Cirque du Soleil to design an annual show. (Elizabeth Page Brumleyy/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
David Chang talks about what to expect at his new restaurant, Majordomo Meat & Fish - VIDEO
David Chang tells fans what to expect at his new restaurant, Majordomo Meat & Fish, at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pink Lady and Rosey Mary cocktails at Therapy in Las Vegas
Terence Beach, bartender at Therapy restaurant in Las Vegas, makes original pink cocktails to benefit breast cancer research. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Torrijas dessert served at Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill in Las Vegas
Chef Christian Lee of Sugarcane at The Venetian in Las Vegas makes a dessert of torrijas, a Latin French toast, serving it with a caramelized-apple sauce and cinnamon ice cream. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
David Chang to sell Tasty Patties at Palazzo in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Chef David Chang has announced a casual concept that will accompany his new Majordomo Meat & Fish at Palazzo on the Las Vegas Strip. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Latkes, tzimmes at Market Place Buffet in Las Vegas for Rosh Hashanah
Ryan Swanson, Market Place Buffet room chef at the JW Marriott/Rampart Casino in Las Vegas, makes potato dishes as part of the resort’s Rosh Hashanah buffet. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
How Elphaba In "Wicked" turns green - VIDEO
Mariand Torres gets "painted" by makeup supervisor Joyce McGilberry for her role as Elphaba in "Wicked" at The Smith Center. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Hangover is served at The Crack Shack in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Khine Moore, executive chef at The Crack Shack at Park MGM in Las Vegas, makes The Hangover with a fried chicken breast or thigh dipped in honey-butter, sprinkled with Crack Seasoning and topped with an egg. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dessert Before Dinner winner Becky Quan
Nine of Las Vegas’ top women pastry chefs offered original creations built around Girl Scouts Trefoils shortbread cookies Saturday night at Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada’s annual Desserts Before Dinner Gala. The top dessert, as voted on by the audience, was an homage to Good Humor’s old-fashioned Strawberry Shortcake ice cream bars created by NoMad’s Becky Quan. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Chef Sammy D is cooking again in Las Vegas
Sam DeMarco served his first public meal since returning to Las Vegas on Sunday, with a pop-up brunch at 7th & Carson. And the veteran of the First Food & Bar, Rattlecan and Sam’s American has more in store for the downtown spot. The chef, known as Sammy D. to his friends, is taking on a consulting chef role with restaurant that will see some of Sunday’s offerings added to the regular menu. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Carl’s Donuts in Las Vegas celebrates National Cream-Filled Doughnut Day
Carl’s Donuts, a Las Vegas-based company that’s been serving the city since 1966, celebrates National Cream-Filled Doughnut Day with specialties themed to fall. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rick Harrison of "Pawn Stars" has a new store - VIDEO
Rick Harrison, the Pawn Stars co-star and owner of Gold & Silver Pawn, talks to the Review-Journal’s John Katsilometes about his soon-to-open Rick’s Collection retail outlet of mostly mid-century masterworks at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pok Pok Wing at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas serves Pad Thai Thamadaa - VIDEO
Because of popular request, the 1-year-old Pok Pok Wing at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas serves Pad Thai Thamadaa, with shrimp, ground pork, neither or both. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trial by Fire cocktail at the Golden Tiki in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Adam Rains, head bartender (also Grand Poobah and a few other things) at The Golden Tiki in Las Vegas, makes one of the bar’s tiki drinks, (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gordon Ramsay renovating Las Vegas steakhouse - VIDEO
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is preparing to re-launch his Paris Las Vegas restaurant, Gordon Ramsay Steak. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple in St. George, Utah. The temple will be ...
LDS temple in Utah closed for renovations
The Associated Press

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has officially closed its temple in St. George for renovations that will take at least a few years to complete.

Hannah Brown, left, celebrates her finish at the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure. (Courtesy Ha ...
3D tattoos create realistic-looking nipples
By Lisa Ferguson Special to / RJ

3D nipple tattooing is a game-changer for women who undergo reconstruction after a mastectomy. It incorporates special pigmentation and shading techniques to create remarkably realistic-looking nipple-areola complexes that appear to protrude from the breast.

Fall floral patterns that were big last year remain popular within the interior world via wallp ...
Interior designers stay ‘ahead of the curve’
By Jack Bulavsky • Special to Your Home

The fashion world has an influence on home textiles and interior design. It is usually introduced back east and slowly moves west.

Getty Images
Thoroughly clean driveway before asphalt repair
By / RJ

Asphalt repair is pretty straightforward. Start by cleaning out the debris in the holes. Pull out any vegetation. Get rid of any loose asphalt. You want to get down to a firm area so the patch has something to grab.