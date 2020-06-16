76°F
Life

7 inexpensive ways you can celebrate Father’s Day

By Nicole Dow The Penny Hoarder
June 16, 2020 - 5:15 am
 

With all that’s been going on over the past few months, we need to take advantage of moments to celebrate.

Father’s Day is June 21, and even though states are reopening after COVID-19 shutdowns, this year’s holiday will probably look different than before.

You may not be able to get a reservation at Dad’s favorite restaurant. You can’t catch a baseball game together. If you live in different households, you might not get to even see Dad in person.

Fortunately, we’ve learned to find ways to connect and entertain ourselves while social distancing over the last few months. Here are seven fun but inexpensive ways to celebrate Father’s Day this year.

1. Have a backyard barbecue

Barbecue is the quintessential Father’s Day food. Fire up the grill and take advantage of the opportunity to get out of the kitchen and enjoy the fresh air.

If you’re hosting a few loved ones outside of your household, the open air environment of a barbecue presents less risk of potentially spreading coronavirus than an indoor setting. Limiting communal dishes by asking guests to bring their own side dishes and utensils can lower that risk too.

Instead of buying expensive cuts of steak, save money by buying ground beef for burgers or bone-in pork chop. Consider non-traditional grilling options, like pineapple or lettuce. These grillmaster tips will help you keep costs low.

2. See a drive-in movie

If your Father’s Day tradition has been to catch a summer blockbuster at the theater with Dad, consider going to the drive-in instead.

Catching a movie at the drive-in provides for a great family outing — without having to be out in close contact with others. You’ll likely spend less money than buying tickets for everyone at a traditional movie theater. This database from DriveInMovie.com can help you find a venue near you.

If your local drive-in theater previously had rules prohibiting outside food and beverages, it may have relaxed those restrictions due to current events. Before you go, check to see if you can bring your own snacks and drinks.

These additional drive-in movie tips will help keep your experience affordable.

3. Get out in nature

If the weather’s nice, celebrate Father’s Day by taking part in one of Dad’s favorite outdoor activities.

Go hiking or bike riding. If you’re close to the water, go fishing or kayaking. Chances are you won’t be the only ones with the idea to spend time outdoors, so go early or choose a less popular location to avoid crowds.

4. Cross a task off his to-do list

Acts of service are acts of love. Show Dad you care by pitching in to reduce his workload.

Surprise him with a freshly cut lawn or turn to YouTube for tips on how to fix that gadget he’s been tinkering with. You may have to use a little guesswork to figure out what he’d need if your dad isn’t one to ask for help.

5. Play a game together

A video game tournament or board game battle are good ways to have a fun time on Father’s Day — and you don’t have to scrap those plans if you’re not in the same household as Dad.

Join a multiplayer video game together or check out sites like Tabletopia and Jackbox Games to play virtual board games. Not all games are free, but the costs aren’t high. Get the siblings to split the price as a Father’s Day gift.

6. Have a jam session over video chat

If Dad ever dreamed about being in a band, now’s the perfect time to make that happen — on an amateur level, of course.

Reach out to some musically inclined friends who have instruments at home — bonus points if you can find someone with a drum set — and set up a time where everyone can get on a video call and jam out. Select your video platform of choice from this list of free services.

7. Get the kids to make a cute father’s day craft

The kiddos may not be at school and going to art class, but they can use their creativity to make something for Dad at home.

Check out these Father’s Day craft ideas from Michaels and Joann. Pinterest is also always ripe for crafting inspiration.

Look to see what supplies you already have around the house before buying anything new.

Nicole Dow is a senior writer at The Penny Hoarder.

This was originally published on The Penny Hoarder, a personal finance website that empowers millions of readers nationwide to make smart decisions with their money through actionable and inspirational advice, and resources about how to make, save and manage money.

