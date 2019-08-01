Best Hikes Near Las Vegas | The Las Vegas Hiking Guide

Set within a wide Navajo sandstone canyon, Lower Calf Creek Falls is one of the most stunning waterfalls in Utah.
The national park boasts wonderful hiking opportunities and about 3,100 fruit and nut trees.
The park in Chinle, Arizona, is definitely off the beaten path, but it’s worth the extra effort to see its wonders.
Seeing Arizona’s Grand Canyon is either on your bucket list already or ought to be.
Zion National Park is a spectacular destination year-round, but spring is one of the best times to visit.
The park located just outside of Twentynine Palms, California, encompasses almost 800,000 acres, with elevations ranging from 536 feet to 5,814 feet.
The hike from Zabriskie Point to Golden Canyon is a moderately strenuous one, but it rewards the strong with a look at some of Death Valley National Park’s finest geologic formations.
With its fiery red sandstone formations, the area is similar to Valley of Fire but offers much more solitude.
Visitors to the Rings Trail in California’s Mojave National Preserve descend a narrow, steep slot canyon by using metal rings bolted into the rock along two sections.
Over the next couple of months, Southern Nevadans will experience some of the best temperatures of the year, perfect for enjoying the outdoors.
One of the largest oases in the Mojave Desert, this national wildlife refuge is located about 25 miles northwest of Pahrump.
Greenery and wildlife abound at this Lincoln County park.
Reaching these two stunning slot canyons does not require a long trek.
Keyhole Canyon is a great short trip for the entire family. The area is best visited in cooler months, and it’s near Las Vegas, so you can enjoy it and be home by dark, even in February.
Areas of breathtaking natural beauty lie within driving distance of Las Vegas, offering families with young children the opportunity to explore unspoiled wilderness without long treks.