Western Hiking Guide
Find the best sights, hikes and views from Las Vegas
Hikers head across the badlands below Zabriskie Point in Death Valley National Park, California ...
Death Valley trail treats hikers to splendid views
By Deborah Wall / RJ

The hike from Zabriskie Point to Golden Canyon is a moderately strenuous one, but it rewards the strong with a look at some of Death Valley National Park’s finest geologic formations.

Badwater, Death Valley National Park, California (Deborah Wall)
5 kid-friendly hikes near Las Vegas
By Deborah Wall Special / RJ

Areas of breathtaking natural beauty lie within driving distance of Las Vegas, offering families with young children the opportunity to explore unspoiled wilderness without long treks.

Best Hikes Near Las Vegas | The Las Vegas Hiking Guide

August 1, 2019 - 3:17 pm
 
In this Oct. 22, 2015,file photo, park guests relax and cool off with a water mist under the gl ...
Universal announces new Epic Universe theme park
By Mike Schneider The Associated Press

Universal Orlando officials said Thursday that the resort is doubling in size with plans for an “epic” fourth theme park, but they offered almost no information on when the new park will open, what it will hold or how much they are spending.

(Getty Images)
2 new West Nile virus cases reported in Southern Nevada
By Sabrina Schnur / RJ

One female and one male tested positive for a neuroinvasive form of West Nile virus, bringing the total number of cases in Clark County to eight this year.

Somers Custom Furniture Division was commissioned to create a casual sitting area, where family ...
Rental furniture embraces modern style
By Brian Sodoma Special to Your Home

The subject of furniture rental might bring back odd memories for some. Maybe it was you or a friend who rented an outdated couch that looked like it belonged in your grandmother’s house. And there’s likely no shortage of stories about stains, unpleasant smells and other rental furniture dysfunction from decades past.

Yellow pear tomatoes are reliable, quickly produce fruit from flowers and can fill some gaps wh ...
Good tomato crop probably a result of cool spring weather
By / RJ

Tomatoes stop setting fruit when air temperatures stay consistently above 95 degrees. The tomatoes that set earlier continue to grow and mature when it stays hot. If the air temperature drops below 95 for a couple of days, new flowers will again set fruit.

Getty Images
Fiberglass ladder is sturdier than aluminum one
By / RJ

Fiberglass ladders are heavier and more sturdy than aluminum ladders. They also are poor conductors of electricity, which is good if you’ll be working around overhead power lines.