HERE & NOW

DOUBLE DESSERT

Dating a chocolate lover? Qua Baths & Spa has a special couples treatment through February that will indulge both you and your partner. The Chocolate Decadence Facial uses coca from the Amazon to hydrate skin for an anti-aging effect. The best part? It’s calorie-free. The Chocolate Decadence Facial, $110-$180, Qua Baths & Spa

IN ONE PLACE

If your earrings are constantly mismatched and you can’t keep track of the backs, Brighton wants to help you out. Its dragonfly earring tree will organize your earrings so you don’t have to. Either purchase the tree on its own or spend $100 or more at Brighton and get it for free. Brighton dragonfly earring tree, $33, Brighton Collectibles

WHITE OUT

The classic white shirt just let its hair down. Designers for spring jazzed up the basic piece so that it still works as a staple, but with a little more personality. Slight embellishments, ruching, voluminous sleeves and interesting textures all give this predictable piece some well-needed edge. Prada white tie-front blouse, $595, Neiman Marcus

WEAR THE PANTS

If skinny jeans weren’t enough to prepare you for the tapered pant look then we have a suggestion. Deal with the trend one leg at a time. Change is never easy, but the sooner you warm up to the silhouette, the closer you’ll be to fashion-forward status. Theory Naidra-Tailor tapered pants, $255, Nordstrom