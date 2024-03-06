69°F
Food

Hello Kitty truck returns to Summerlin for 1 day only

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 6, 2024 - 12:50 pm
 
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is returning to Las Vegas on March 9, 2024. (Hello Kitty Cafe Truck)
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is returning to Las Vegas on March 9, 2024. (Hello Kitty Cafe Truck)
Cookies are among the items offered by the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck. (Hello Kitty Cafe Truck)
Cookies are among the items offered by the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck. (Hello Kitty Cafe Truck)

Kitty is back.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returns to Downtown Summerlin this Saturday as it continues its tour of the West. The truck will be parked from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Macy’s courtyard on Festival Plaza Drive.

The truck offers a host of Hello Kitty merchandise, including clothing, a lunch box and cookie sets.

Kitty doesn’t do cash. The truck accepts only credit and debit cards.

The truck debuted in October 2014 as part of a food-related venture from Sanrio, the Japanese company that owns Hello Kitty. To date, the truck has traveled to more than 100 cities across the United States. It has made multiple stops in the Las Vegas Valley in recent years.

The first Hello Kitty item, a vinyl coin purse, debuted in Japan in 1975. Today, Kitty White (that’s her name) is an OG of global popular culture. Before K-pop, there was Kitty.

Kyle Busch (8) drives into Turn One during the NASCAR auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway Sunda ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
NASCAR weekend, the Dave Matthews Band and a documentary about the Historic Westside top the entertainment lineup for the week of March 1-7.

Detroit pizza, Hawaiian classics among recent restaurant openings
12-seat restaurant from famed NYC chefs opens on Strip
Esther’s Kitchen delays opening date for new downtown location
We visited Pitbull’s new restaurant inside a Walmart. Here’s what happened.
New Henderson restaurant ‘for locals by locals’
A tech-centric, gluten-free fast-food chain opens in southwest Vegas
