Local

Hello Kitty Cafe pop-up returns to Henderson and Summerlin

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 21, 2022 - 4:50 pm
 
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck serves treats and exclusive merchandise. (Hello Kitty Cafe Truck)
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is rolling into Las Vegas for stops in Henderson and Summerlin.

The mobile cafe serves colorful treats out of a bright pink van inspired by the Sanrio character.

Fans of Hello Kitty can look forward to exclusive products and limited-edition collectibles, including a new Hello Kitty Cafe lavender t-shirt, a new Hello Kitty Cafe canvas tote, a Hello Kitty Cafe rainbow Thermos, hand-decorated cookie sets, enamel pin sets and Madeleine cookie sets. Other items include Hello Kitty Cafe plush toys and giant Hello Kitty Cafe chef cookies.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be at Galleria at Sunset near Red Robin from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 26 and at Downtown Summerlin in the Macy’s Promenade on Festival Plaza Drive from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 5.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is cashless.

