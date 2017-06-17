Marc Jacobs Coconut collection hydrates and highlights

O!mega Bronze Coconut Perfect Tan bronzer, “Dew Drops” Coconut Gel Highlighter and Re(Cover) Perfecting Coconut Setting Mist. (Marc Jacobs)

Health and fitness buffs have long adored coconut water as the ultimate way to hydrate and replenish their bodies. Marc Jacobs Beauty has created a set of summertime essentials with the beloved ingredient to do the same for the face. Designed to “highlight and delight,” the collection includes the limited-edition O!mega Bronze Coconut Perfect Tan bronzer ($49) and a microfine, jet-milled matte powder that adds a subtle sheen sans glitter. The oversized compact (almost twice the size of most bronzing products) comes in two hues — Tan-Tastic and Tantric — and has a light, tropical scent. Even more notable is the “Dew Drops” Coconut Gel Highlighter ($44), a creamy liquid that instantly imparts a golden glow to the face, neck, shoulders and decollete. The formula boasts five forms of coconut and vitamin B5 to nourish and replenish the skin. The Re(Cover) Perfecting Coconut Setting Mist ($39) is a must to boost hydration and keep makeup from melting away in sweltering weather. Available at Sephora, Neiman Marcus and select Marc Jacobs stores