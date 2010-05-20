Show Us Your Purse

4419709-0-4

Who? Jennifer Chow, optometrist, co-owner of Dynamic Eye Care/Vision Source in North Las Vegas

Location: Dynamic Eye Care/Vision Source in North Las Vegas

Handbag: Kenneth Cole shoulder bag

Are handbags status symbols? I don’t feel a handbag is a status symbol, per se, but rather, it reflects a woman’s lifestyle and her priorities.

What does this bag say about you? I’m practical, yet fashionable.

If someone found your bag and looked inside, what would they think of you? They’d probably say, "How does she find anything in there?"

What’s the most important item you’ve carried in your bag? Tickets to game two of the 2009 NBA Finals in L.A.

What’s the strangest item you’ve carried in your bag? Stud finder

Tell us about the first special bag you owned. My first Coach purse. It was a Christmas gift and, at the time, I was a broke college student.

Knockoffs: Love ’em or hate ’em? Personally, I can’t stand fakes, but whatever makes you happy.

Image is … only important to those who care.

What’s in your bag? Tickets to an upcoming opera performance, USB memory stick, my staff’s Starbucks drink order, my business card, pepper spray, floss.