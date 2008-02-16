What’s in store

2446211

2446213

FBI agents prepare to enter the offices of CONCACAF, the soccer federation that governs North America, Central America and the Caribbean, in Miami Beach, Florida, May 27, 2015. Seven of the most powerful figures in global soccer faced extradition to the United States on corruption charges after being arrested on Wednesday in Switzerland, where authorities also announced a criminal investigation into the awarding of the next two World Cups. (Reuters/Gaston De Cardenas)

2441576

turn that frown

Getting that youthful look can make you resort to lotions, serums and the like. Or when lines become way too apparent, the solution often involves a knife and a plastic surgeon. Before you run out to your doctor’s office, consider Frownies, known as Hollywood’s beauty secret. These moistened pieces of kraft paper go on expression lines while you sleep to relax and restrain facial muscles. They’re a little rough to remove, but the results are apparent almost immediately. Frownies, $21.95, Omni Chemist at Fashion Show mall

emergency care

When your skin feels tight, turn to this new emergency serum for instant relief. Clarins HydraQuench Intensive Serum Bi-Phase contains hyaluronic acid complex to immediately moisturize your skin in the most extreme of climates (read: Las Vegas). Your arid skin will feel more comfortable. Stock this in your medicine cabinet before the summer heat starts. Clarins HydraQuench Intensive Serum Bi-Phase, $56, Macy’s

sheer delight

Forty years ago, Clinique launched its top-selling loose powder and a fan-favorite was created. Now it just got a little better. Clinique’s Blended Face Powder now comes in Invisible Blend to create a sheer translucence on skin. The secret? Spherical silica, which creates a natural matte finish while diffusing light for that soft look. And it’s even allergy tested and 100 percent fragrance free. Clinique Blended Face Powder and Brush in Invisible Blend, $18.50, Clinique at the Miracle Mile at Planet Hollywood

chic fragrance

If you love Chloe’s clothes, shoes and handbags, you may be attracted to the designer’s new fragrance. This scent takes the classic rose and translates it into a translucent, warm and elegant perfume. Look for a combination of floral powdery notes, hints of peony and lychee, and the embellishment of springtime freesia. Chloe 1.7-fluid-ounce eau de parfum, $85, exclusively at Saks Fifth Avenue

REVIEW-JOURNAL