2 more COVID-19 test sites set to open in Las Vegas

Two more COVID-19 testing sites are coming to the Las Vegas valley.

BioGnomics lab is scheduled to open a site Tuesday at Canyon Ridge Christian Church on Tuesday. The site, located at 6200 W. Lone Mountain Rd., will have both antigen and PCR tests.

The company also plans to open a site at 7790 Commercial Way on Jan. 25, according to a Monday news release.

Each location can conduct over 1,000 tests per day, the company said.

Clark County opened two testing sites last week in an effort to ease wait times at large testing sites in the valley. The biggest current site, at Sam Boyd Stadium, initially opened to long lines and multi-hour wait times as Las Vegans looked for available tests. Demand for COVID-19 tests has skyrocketed as case rates across the country have risen sharply in the last month.

