7 new cases of mpox reported in Clark County in October

Seven new cases of mpox were reported in Clark County during the month of October, the Southern Nevada Health District said Thursday.

The Health District last reported a case of mpox at the end of August, and reports had been significantly declining at that time.

The first case of mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, was reported in Clark County in June 2022. As of Wednesday, the total number of cases reported by the Health District is 303.

The Health District is strongly encouraging mpox vaccinations for people who are eligible, including those who have had contact with someone who has mpox. The readily available two-dose series vaccine is safe and effective at lowering the risk of getting mpox as well as the severity of symptoms if people do get sick. The vaccine can also help prevent mpox if given within 14 days after exposure.

