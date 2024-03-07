A daylight saving time tip for keeping your home and family safe

As daylight saving time returns, the Clark County Fire Department is urging residents to do something that will help keep themselves and their homes safe.

Clark County is urging residents to change their smoke detector batteries this weekend in conjunction with the start of daylight saving time. (Getty Images)

Believe it or not daylight saving time returns to Nevada this weekend, and the Clark County Fire Department is using this opportunity to send a reminder that could save your life.

The fire department is urging residents to change the batteries in their smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors along with moving their clocks an hour forward this weekend.

“Smoke alarms play a vital role in reducing fire deaths and injuries,” Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck said in a press release. “Making sure the smoke alarms in your home are properly operating is a low-cost way to keep you and your family safe in the event of a fire.”

Here are some other safety tips from the fire department:

– Install smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home.

– Smoke rises, so install the alarms high on a wall or on a ceiling.

– If your smoke alarm is more than 10 years old, it needs to be replaced.

– If your smoke alarm is chirping, the battery is low and needs to be replaced.

– Install a carbon monoxide detector in a central location outside each sleeping area of a home.

– Test smoke and carbon monoxide alarms at least once a month using the test button, and replace them if they don’t respond properly.

– If the carbon monoxide alarm sounds, move to a fresh air location outdoors or by an open window or door. Make sure everyone inside the home is accounted for. Call for help from a fresh air location and stay there until emergency personnel arrive.

Daylight saving time officially begins Sunday at 2 a.m.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com.