Aging Wellness Expo helps fine-tune your later years

Aging well is like anything else: A bit of knowledge and some solid advice can be incredibly helpful to have. And Southern Nevadans age 50 and over will find plenty of both at the Review-Journal’s annual Aging Wellness Expo, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Red Rock Resort.

The expo will feature 15 seminars covering everything from health and wellness to legal and financial issues. The event also will feature dozens of vendors showcasing goods and services, as well as an active lounge in which fitness instructors will showcase various fitness regimens.

There even will be entertainment in the form of hourly main stage offerings ranging from square dancing to selections by Opera Las Vegas, as well as performances by such entertainers as Paul Shortino from “Raiding the Rock Vault” and Travis Cloer from “Jersey Boys.”

“After a year’s hiatus due to the pandemic, we are thrilled to hold Aging Wellness, our biggest and most popular event, in person again,” Review-Journal Publisher and Editor Keith Moyer said.

“It’s always a great opportunity for the RJ community to learn about products and services that can make lives safer and more fulfilling,” Moyer said. “We expect a big crowd and will have a full slate of companies and organizations that will be on hand. COVID safety measures will be in place and vaccinations will be available free of charge.”

Seminars will include Dr. Liawaty Ho of Comprehensive Cancer Centers addressing “Breast Cancer, the Basic and Essential,” Jess Prock of P3 Health Partners leading a discussion on diabetes, and Neuropathy &Pain Center’s Dr. Robert Odell speaking on “Start Living Your Life, Pain Free.”

Other scheduled seminars include Dr. John Rhodes, senior medical director of Optum Care, on “Healthy Living &Preventative Screenings,” Dr. George Tu of Lung Centers of Nevada speaking about lung health, Dr. Raj Singh of Seven Heart Medical Spa on how to “Turn Back the Aging Clock,” and Dr. Gil Suarez of Snoring &Sleep Solutions on sleep apnea.

Other programs will focus on financial health. Among them are Nikkol Jackson of UnitedHealthcare on “Medicare 101,” attorney Carol A. Kingman of Southern Nevada Senior Law Program discussing changes to durable power of attorney for health care decisions, Dr. Aubrey Oliver and Dr. Stephanie Ardrey of 420Wellness Jamaica on sustaining your wealth by extending your health, and Adam Goodman of Goodman Lifetime Wealth Strategies offering “7 Steps to a Secure Retirement.”

For more information, including a complete list of vendors, visit agingwellnessexpo.com.