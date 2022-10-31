75°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Health

Avian flu found in Southern Nevada wild bird population

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2022 - 3:28 pm
 
Brian Patterson and his wife Tammy of Las Vegas walk along the pond at Sunset Park on Wednesday ...
Brian Patterson and his wife Tammy of Las Vegas walk along the pond at Sunset Park on Wednesday, Feb 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
A sign posted at Sunset Park warning visitors about avian influenza and to not feed wildlife on ...
A sign posted at Sunset Park warning visitors about avian influenza and to not feed wildlife on Oct. 26, 2022. (Clark County, Nevada Facebook)
The avian influenza safety notice from Clark County, Nevada. (Clark County, Nevada Facebook)
The avian influenza safety notice from Clark County, Nevada. (Clark County, Nevada Facebook)

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) is active in Southern Nevada’s wild bird population, according to the Nevada Department of Wildlife.

Domestic and wild geese at Sunset Park have displayed symptoms of the disease, with two Canadian geese found dead that tested positive for the disease.

Clark County is warning dog owners that dogs can get the virus if they ingest a bird with the virus, but there is low risk for humans to get it, the county said in a Facebook post.

Clark County Parks & Recreation will patrol the Sunset Park pond and remove dead geese and power wash walkways to prevent the spread of the disease.

The county asked park visitors to refrain from feeding wild birds at the pond. Signs around the pond have been posted to warn guests about avian influenza.

The department confirmed HPAI was in wild bird populations in Nevada in September after first being detected throughout the U.S. in December 2021. The first case of the virus was detected in Nevada in July 2022 in Carson City by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Nevada Department of Agriculture.

Bird hunters throughout the state are encouraged to only hunt birds that appear healthy, wear gloves and eye protection when cleaning birds, wash hands after handling birds and to cook all game to 165 degrees before eating, the Nevada Department of Wildlife said in a news release.

MOST READ
1
CARTOONS: The scariest Halloween costume of them all
CARTOONS: The scariest Halloween costume of them all
2
Las Vegas housing market was affordable; ‘that’s not the case anymore’
Las Vegas housing market was affordable; ‘that’s not the case anymore’
3
‘Mattress Mack’ follows $72.6M quest to Philly with wife on mend
‘Mattress Mack’ follows $72.6M quest to Philly with wife on mend
4
Tilman Fertitta acquires big Wynn Resorts stake
Tilman Fertitta acquires big Wynn Resorts stake
5
These license plates were too hot for the Nevada DMV
These license plates were too hot for the Nevada DMV
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is prepared for administration at Union Station in Los Angeles on ...
6 tips to stay safe from COVID this winter
By Céline Gounder Kaiser Health News

Although we don’t know for sure that we’ll see another surge this winter, here’s what you should know about COVID and the updated boosters to prepare.

(Getty Images)
More baby boomers opting to rent out spare room
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

Because of inflation and rising housing costs a growing number of baby boomers are turning to house sharing as a way to generate some extra income.

A social distancing sticker is seen on the ground as people wait in line for Pfizer Covid-19 va ...
How the pandemic may have altered your personality
By Anagha Ramakrishnan The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

From rethinking workspaces to how we socialize with one another, there hasn’t been a part of our lives unaffected by the pandemic.

Jennifer Coolidge with John Gries in a scene from "The White Lotus." (Fabio Lovino/HBO)
Jennifer Coolidge fueled by early career rejection
By C.L. Gaber Special to the / RJ

“There is power in rejection,” the “White Lotus” star says. “The fear ebbs away when you’re so used to losing. There’s a freedom that is so liberating that it can become life changing.”