Health

Baby snugglers wanted: Health facility looking for volunteers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 4, 2024 - 1:40 pm
 
A volunteer cuddles a young patient at the Silver Spring Pediatric long-term care facility in L ...
A volunteer cuddles a young patient at the Silver Spring Pediatric long-term care facility in Las Vegas in this undated photo. (Silver Spring Pediatric)

A Las Vegas facility that cares for sick children is seeking volunteers for a simple but critical task: cradling babies.

Silver State Pediatric, a long-term care facility that treats children fighting medical conditions, is looking for baby snugglers to provide an extra human touch to newborns and infants.

Many of the babies were born prematurely, and some were born to mothers dealing with substance abuse issues, the facility said.

“I have witnessed the transformative power of human touch on premature babies time and time again over the span of my 20-year career as a pediatric doctor in Nevada,” Dr. Ruchi Garg, Silver State’s medical director, said in a press release. “The need for volunteer baby snugglers is critical to providing the warmth and comfort these vulnerable infants require for their optimal development.”

Volunteers must be 18 or older, pass a background check and complete an interview.

Those interested in becoming baby snugglers can visit Silver State Pediatric at 2496 W. Charleston Blvd. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays or fill out an application online at silverstatepediatricsnf.com/volunteer.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com.

