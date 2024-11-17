54°F
California farm recalls carrots after dozens of E. coli infections, 1 death

A sign in front of the Food and Drug Administration building is seen on Dec. 10, 2020, in Silver Spring, Md. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 17, 2024 - 11:18 am
 

A California farm is recalling its organic whole and baby carrots due to an E. coli outbreak that has made 39 people sick and resulted in one death.

Grimmway Farms of Bakersfield, California, issued the voluntary recall Saturday after state and local public health officials discovered 27 people reported eating carrots the week before they got sick with E. coli infections, the FDA said.

The FDA discovered through an investigation that Grimmway Farms was the common supplier of the carrots in this outbreak.

The products being recalled include:

  • Organic whole carrots were available for purchase at retail from August 14 through October 23, 2024 (365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Marketside, Nature’s Promise, O Organic, President’s Choice, Simple Truth, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, Wholesome Pantry).
  • Organic baby carrots include specific best-if-used-by dates printed on the bags ranging from September 11 to November 12, 2024 (365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Grimmway Farms, Kroger, LIDL, Marketside, Nature’s Promise, O Organic, President’s Choice, Raley’s, Simple Truth, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, Wholesome Pantry).

To see the full list of recalled products, visit the following link.

No E. coli cases tied to this investigation have been reported in Nevada, but the outbreak has impacted 18 states around the country, the FDA said.

Symptoms of E. coli include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, nausea and vomiting, according to the FDA. The symptoms can begin any time from a few days after eating contaminated food to up to nine days later.

In extreme cases, some infections can lead to life-threatening conditions like hemolytic uremic syndrome, a type of kidney failure; high blood pressure; chronic kidney disease and neurologic problems.

An investigation into this outbreak is ongoing. The FDA said it is currently working to determine if additional products are affected.

