Data breach affects dental patients in Las Vegas area

About 3,750 patients of Las Vegas-area dental groups may have been compromised by a data breach.

The information of patients visiting any of 19 Boston Dental Group locations in Las Vegas, plus Diamond Lake Dental in Hemet, California, was inadvertently posted on Cambridge Dental Consulting Group’s public website, according to a news release. The breached data included health insurance information, Social Security numbers and birth dates in about 3 percent of patients.

A caller from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services notified the company on March 13 that it had downloaded the information. According to the news release, the company was not aware of any other unauthorized downloads of the information.

The company said in the news release it will offer credit monitoring through Equifax by request.

For more information, contact Cambridge Dental Consulting Group at 1-855-648-7531 from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

