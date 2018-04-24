Death toll from flu in Southern Nevada jumps sharply to 48

The Southern Nevada Health District updated its flu totals Monday for the season, raising the death toll by 22 to 48. That’s more than triple the 13 flu deaths confirmed during last’ year’s flu season.

Madison Catlett, 9, gets a flu shot from licensed practical nurse Carolyn Nelson at Southwest Medical's Tenaya Healthcare Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto)

Derek Bernath, one of 48 Southern Nevadans to die this year from the flu, ordered himself a bowl of sweet-and-sour soup the night before he died.

Now his mom, Peggy, can’t stop wondering if it was a warning sign that the 37-year-old was losing his battle against the especially virulent strain of the disease that has swept through the area in waves this winter.

The number was updated after health district officials combed through confirmed case data and found others who died in the months after they initially tested positive or whose deaths were confirmed to be flu-related later on. They said the increased number did not reflect a recent surge in the illness.

Cause confirmed 4 months later

The death on Dec. 21 of Bernath — who was happy and loving and gave great big bear hugs, his parents say — was one of the 22 uncovered recently by the health district. Because Bernath’s initial autopsy was inconclusive, the Clark County coroner’s office performed toxicology and pathology reports, which took about four months.

Like about 80 percent of those who died of flu this season, Bernath was infected by the lethal influenza A virus, his death certificate showed. The virus has claimed lives nationwide and caused even some who were vaccinated, including Bernath, to fall dangerously ill.

“It’s one of the highest influenza death seasons there’s been in quite some time,” both locally and on a national level, said Dr. Michael Johnson, director of community health at the Southern Nevada Health District. “This strain was particularly nasty, and a lot of people were hospitalized as a result of it.”

Most of the additional deaths locally were among older residents, Johnson said. While age is a risk factor in and of itself, it’s also likely that some victims had other underlying health conditions that made them more vulnerable.

But younger patients also have died. A 24-year-old Las Vegas woman who died in February was described as healthy by family members.

Bernath, who worked at the South Point casino as a porter, did have high blood pressure and hypertensive heart disease, but the Bernaths are baffled. Derek had an exam the day before he died, and the doctor didn’t see any warning signs, said Peggy Bernath, who accompanied her son, who was mentally challenged, to the appointment.

She wonders if Derek shrugged it off as a cold, not understanding how serious the consequences could be.

“At the first sign you think you might have the flu, go see a doctor,” his dad, Wayne Bernath, advised others whose family members get sick.

“If we would’ve known, we could’ve taken him to the ER or urgent care,” Peggy added. Since his late December death, Bernath’s parents have missed taking their son out for weekly family dinners, especially his favorite Mexican meal at Lindo Michoacan.

Flu shots still recommended

The health district’s Johnson warned that the flu could stick around Southern Nevada for another month or so, though the influenza B strain is predominant at this time of year and isn’t as dangerous as the influenza A strain.

And a flu shot could still offer protection, he said.

“Given how nasty the season has been, it’s not a bad idea,” Johnson said. Though not 100 percent effective, it offers protection for those around you who are extra susceptible to infection, like those under 5, those over 65 and people with underlying conditions.

Otherwise, Johnson said, practice common sense hygiene, like hand-washing and staying home if you’re ill.

“We should hopefully be out of the woods soon,” he said.

