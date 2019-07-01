Donate to Olive Crest at Las Vegas Smart & Final stores through July 9

In other health-related news, mobile mammography program has appointments and Neon Museum has hot yoga in the Boneyard.

Smart & Final shoppers can support Olive Crest

The Smart & Final chain of grocery stores has an opportunity for customers to support the children and families of Olive Crest through July 9. The grocer, which has seven locations in Southern Nevada, is offering mobiles for $1 that can be signed and displayed in the stores during the promotion. Proceeds from the sales will help the nonprofit organization care for, house, educate and counsel abused, neglected and at-risk children and families.

Appointments available at several Mammovan stops

Nevada Health Centers’ Mammovan offers mobile mammography services in all areas of the state. Several stops are planned in Southern Nevada in July. To make an appointment, call 1-877-581-6266. Bring photo ID, insurance card, if applicable, and name and phone number of your primary care physician. The van closes for lunch from noon-1 p.m. This month’s schedule includes:

■ 8 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. July 1, July 8 and July 30: Nevada Health Centers’ MLK Family Health Center, 1799 Mount Mariah Drive

■ 8 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. July 5: Nevada Health Centers’ North Las Vegas Family Health Center, 2225 Civic Center St.

■ 8 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. June 12: Legacy House of Centennial Hills’ art, craft and health fair, 6310 N. Durango Drive

■ 8 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. July 30 and Aug. 1: Women’s Empowerment Group of Mountaintop Faith Ministries, 2845 Lindell Road

Walk with a Doc series continues July 14

The Walk with a Doc: Kids Time series of guided walks continues at 10 a.m. July 14 at Spring Mountain Visitor Gateway, 2525 Kyle Canyon Road. Families with children and local doctors will take part in free 60-minute guided walks. A local doctor will speak briefly on “Healthy Bellies, Happy Tots: Our Kids’ Nutrition Matters” before the walk begins. Walk with a Doc is held the second Sunday of each month. Participants should bring water and sun protection. The series is hosted by the Nevada chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

