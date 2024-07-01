FDA recalls chocolate, gummies after illness reported in Nevada

The FDA and the CDC have issued a recall for products that led to illnesses in multiple states, including Nevada.

Diamond Shruumz-brand products are seen in this photo provided by the FDA. (U.S. Food & Drug Administration)

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have issued a recall for products that led to illnesses in multiple states, including Nevada.

According to a news release, the FDA advises consumers to not eat, sell or serve any flavor of Diamond Shruumz-brand chocolate bars, cones and gummies.

In a news release, the FDA said all flavors of Diamond Shruumz-brand products have been recalled:

Microdosing Chocolate Bars.

Infused Cones.

Micro-Dose and Mega-Dose/Extreme Gummies.

The agency says there have been 39 illnesses reported across 20 states, including Nevada.

“People who became ill after eating Diamond Shruumz-brand products reported a variety of severe symptoms including seizures, central nervous system depression (loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness), agitation, abnormal heart rates, hyper/hypotension, nausea, and vomiting,” the FDA said in the release.

The products can be purchased online and in person at a variety of retail locations nationwide including smoke/vape shops, and at retailers that sell hemp-derived products such as cannabidiol (CBD) or delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (delta-8 THC), according to the agency.

Officials say that if you become ill after consuming these products, you should contact your healthcare provider and/or call the Poison Help Line at 800-222-1222. The FDA says to inform them that you recently consumed the Diamond Shruumz-brand chocolate bars, cones and gummies.