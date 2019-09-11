First case of vaping-related illness reported in Clark County

The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting Clark County’s first confirmed case of severe respiratory illness linked to e-cigarette products.

(Getty Images)

The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting Clark County’s first confirmed case of severe respiratory illness linked to e-cigarette products.

The patient, who is under the age of 18, was hospitalized with respiratory symptoms that met the case definition established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The patient has been released from the hospital and is recovering, the health district said.

“Identifying a case in a young person who used vaping products that should not have been available to them is an unfortunate reminder of how pervasive these items have become and the danger they pose to our children and the public,” said Dr. Joe Iser, chief health officer for the Southern Nevada Health District.

The health district continues to advise people not to use vaping products and e-cigarettes.

“These products should never be used by youth, young adults, pregnant women, and people who do not currently use tobacco products,” the health district said in a written statement. “Even people who currently use tobacco products who wish to quit smoking should use FDA-approved therapies.

Symptoms associated with the reported illnesses include:

— Respiratory symptoms (cough, shortness of breath, or chest pain).

— Gastrointestinal symptoms (nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea).

— Nonspecific symptoms (fatigue, fever, or weight loss).

The health district advises people who use e-cigarettes and experience any of these symptoms to seek medical care right away. People seeking help quitting tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, can contact the Nevada Tobacco Quitline at 1-800-Quit-Now or 1-855-DÉJELO-YA (1-855-335-3569) from a Nevada area code.

There have been 450 possible cases reported and six deaths; the most recent reported on Sept. 10.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.