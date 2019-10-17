First West Nile death reported in Clark County

The individual was a woman over the age of 50 and had previously been reported as having neuroinvasive illness, a serious form of the virus.

Vivek Raman, an environmental health supervisor for the Southern Nevada Health District, shows a mosquito trapped from areas with resident complaints, at the Southern Nevada Health District in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Southern Nevada Health District has reported the first West Nile virus death in a Clark County resident.

The individual was a woman over the age of 50 and had previously been reported as having neuroinvasive illness, a serious form of the virus.

In August, the Health District declared an outbreak of West Nile virus in humans after reaching the highest case count in a season since the virus was first detected in the state in 2004. In addition to the increased number of reports, many of the reported cases had the more serious neuroinvasive form of the illness.

“This case is a tragedy, and we want to remind the public that mosquitoes can pose serious health threats,” said Dr. Michael Johnson, director of the Community Health Division for the Southern Nevada Health District. “Fortunately, there are steps people can take to protect themselves from mosquito bites throughout each season.”

“I would encourage everyone to continue to use repellents whenever they are outdoors and to make sure they are eliminating standing water from around their homes,” Johnson continued.

Can be prevented

West Nile virus is preventable. The disease is transmitted by the bite of an infected mosquito. The illness is not spread person to person. Most people with the virus will have no symptoms or very mild symptoms of illness.

About one in five people will develop mild symptoms that include fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash, according to the health district. Most people with this type of West Nile virus recover completely but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months.

About one in 150 people who are infected develop a severe illness affecting the central nervous system such as encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) or meningitis (inflammation of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord).

Recovery in those cases can take several weeks or months, and the effects on the central nervous system may be permanent. Approximately one in 10 people who develop the neuroinvasive form of West Nile virus die from the illness.

43 cases through Oct. 11

As of Oct. 11, the Health District had received 43 reports of West Nile virus, with 34 cases having had the more serious neuroinvasive form of the illness.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that as of October 15, a total of 46 states and the District of Columbia have reported West Nile virus infection in people, birds or mosquitoes.

As of that date, there have been 731 cases of West Nile virus disease reported to the CDC, and of those cases, 472 (65 percent) were classified as neuroinvasive disease. There had been 37 deaths nationwide as of Oct. 15, including 16 in Arizona.

The Health District’s Mosquito Surveillance Program identified both West Nile and St. Louis encephalitis virus-positive mosquitoes throughout Southern Nevada. West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes were found in 43 unique ZIP codes, and mosquitoes testing positive for the St. Louis encephalitis virus were found in 15 unique ZIP codes.

More than 43,000 mosquitoes were submitted for testing.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.