Flu shots available from Southern Nevada Health District

The Southern Nevada Health District recommends that everyone 6 months and older get this season’s flu vaccine.

Southern Nevada Health District offices (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

This season’s flu vaccine is here and available, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

Flu vaccines are updated each season, and the health district is encouraging everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated before flu viruses begin circulating in the community.

Last season, the health district reported 13 flu deaths and 411 hospitalizations among Clark County residents, which was classified as low.

This past season, the agency extended its flu surveillance activities through June, as the community, along with the rest of the United States, was experiencing higher case rates, influenza-like illness rates and hospitalization rates than what was typically expected for that time of the season. The increased rates were due to a second wave of influenza A activity.

“Each flu season is unique, and everyone eligible to get a flu vaccine should get vaccinated each year to avoid getting sick and spreading the virus to others,” district health officer Dr. Fermin Leguen said in a news release. “The vaccines are safe, effective and your very best protection from the flu.”

Flu vaccines are available at Health District public health centers by appointment. To make an appointment go to https://vax4nv.nv.gov/s/vaccine-type or call 702-759-0850.

Flu vaccines can be administered at the same time as COVID-19 and monkeypox vaccines or other immunizations. However, people should follow the recommended schedule for all vaccines, the release said.

The health district is offering flu shots at its clinics. Vaccines are available by appointment only at the following locations.

— Main Public Health Center, 280 S. Decatur Blvd.

— East Las Vegas Public Health Center, 2950 E. Bonanza Road.

— Henderson Public Health Center, 220. E. Horizon Dr., Suites A & C.

— Mesquite Public Health Center/Jimmie Hughes Campus, 150 N. Yucca St., Suites 3&4.

For more information about Health District public health center hours, locations and available services go to www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/about-us/maps/.