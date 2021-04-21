Get rid of unused prescription drugs Saturday on DEA’s ‘Take Back Day’

The DEA will be collecting tab tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids, syringes and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

(Getty Images)

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will hold its 20th annual Take Back Day for prescription drugs on Saturday, including at six sites in the Las Vegas Valley.

Residents are encouraged to drop off unused prescription medications, including tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms. Liquids, syringes and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

“DEA along with our local law enforcement counterparts hope to provide a safe and convenient way for our community to dispose of unwanted prescriptions that can be susceptible to misuse and abuse in the home,” said Las Vegas Assistant Special Agent in Charge Dan Neill. “We appreciate the community’s support with keeping these prescription drugs off the streets and out of our children’s hands.”

In the 10 years of Take Back Day, the DEA has recovered more than 6,800 tons of prescription drugs, according to a Wednesday news release.

The DEA will accept drop-offs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at these locations:

— Smiths, 850 S. Rancho Drive.

— Walmart, 1807 W. Craig Road.

— Henderson Police Station, 300 S. Green Valley Parkway.

— NLVPD NW Area Command, 3755 W. Washburn Road.

— LVMPD NW Area Command, 9850 W. Cheyenne Ave.

— LVMPD NE Area Command, 3750 Cecile Ave.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.