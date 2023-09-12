77°F
Health

Harmonic supplements could be toxic, SNHD says

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 12, 2023 - 11:51 am
 
The Southern Nevada Health District said a local supplement manufacturer, Harmonic Innerprizes, ...
The Southern Nevada Health District said a local supplement manufacturer, Harmonic Innerprizes, sold products made with ingredients that are not food grade and with ingredients from unapproved sources. (SNHD)

A local supplement manufacturer sold products made with ingredients that could lead to heavy metal toxicity, the Southern Nevada Health District reported Tuesday.

Harmonic Innerprizes, the health district said in a news release, also sold items which had ingredients that are not food grade and with ingredients from unapproved sources.

Testing of products from the facility that were found to be from unapproved or unidentified sources is being conducted to determine more information about the contents of the supplements.

The Health District has suspended the permit, and the business is no longer selling these products; however, supplements sold by Harmonic Innerprizes may still be available through retail establishments or taken by consumers who previously purchased them.

If someone has taken supplements purchased from Harmonic Innerprizes and is experiencing new, unexplained medical symptoms, they should immediately consult with their health care provider.

