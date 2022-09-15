Health District expands eligibility for monkeypox vaccine

The Southern Nevada Health District will hold a monkeypox vaccination clinic on Saturday after expanding eligibility for inoculation to more groups at heightened risk for the virus.

This image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) shows a colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (red) found within an infected cell (blue), cultured in the laboratory that was captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Md. (NIAID via AP)

The district has expanded eligibility to include certain groups of people who have HIV or who have had a sexually transmitted disease in the past 12 months. These groups include gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men. They also include transgender, gender non-conforming and non-binary individuals.

Eligibility also has been expanded to sex workers of any gender identity or sexual orientation.

Since June, 211 confirmed or probable cases of monkeypox have been identified in Clark County, as outbreaks have been reported of the once-rare virus across the U.S. and around the globe. About 5,200 doses of the Jynneos vaccine have been administered in the county.

The current data shows that men who have sex with men make up most of the reported cases. However, anyone can contract monkeypox, which is spread primarily through intimate skin-to-skin contact.

Monkeypox, which is characterized by a rash or lesions and flu-like symptoms, can spread from the time symptoms start until the rash has fully healed and a new layer of skin has formed, according to the district. The illness typically lasts two to four weeks.

Already eligible for vaccination are those who have had close physical contact in the past 14 days with someone known to have, or suspected of having, monkeypox, including sexual partners, household members and other close contacts.

Also already eligible are certain groups of people who have had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the past 14 days, especially at a venue, event or within a group where monkeypox was known or suspected of being present. These groups include gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men. They also include transgender, gender non-conforming and non-binary individuals.

Saturday’s clinic will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the district’s main public health center at 280 S. Decatur Blvd. The clinic is located inside the white structure on the south side of the building. First doses of the two-dose vaccine are available by appointment only and can be scheduled at https://vax4nv.nv.gov/s/vaccine-type. Second doses are available on a walk-in basis.

Individuals who have had monkeypox are not eligible for the vaccine. Clients will be assessed prior to receiving the vaccine to ensure they meet the eligibility requirements.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.