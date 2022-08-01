Monkeypox detected in Southern Nevada wastewater

The level of virus is “relatively low” and has been detected in wastewater from the Strip and at least one wastewater treatment plant, a UNLV researcher said Monday.

Southern Nevada Health District (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Monkeypox has been detected through Southern Nevada’s wastewater surveillance program, a UNLV researcher said Monday.

The level of virus is “relatively low” and has been detected in wastewater from the Strip and at least one wastewater treatment plant, said Edwin Oh, a researcher and assistant professor with the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV.

People infected with monkeypox excrete monkeypox virus DNA through skin lesions, saliva, feces and urine, which can enter the wastewater via toilets, sinks and shower drains.

Wastewater surveillance can give an early indication of disease trends. “Using this system, we should be able to better define whether the amount of monkeypox virus in our communities is increasing (or decreasing) over time,” Oh said in an email.

The Southern Nevada wastewater surveillance system is one of the first in the country to detect monkeypox. The Southern Nevada Health District as of July 20 had reported seven probable and confirmed cases of monkeypox. On its website, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 14 cases in Nevada.

There have been nearly 5,200 monkeypox cases reported in the United States as part of a recent global outbreak. The disease is rarely fatal, but causes painful lesions that can result in scarring. The virus is spread primarily through close skin-to-skin contact. Outbreak cases primarily have been in men who have sex with men; however, anyone may become infected through close contact.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

