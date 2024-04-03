58°F
Health officials investigate case of TB at Las Vegas school

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 3, 2024 - 9:07 am
 
Updated April 3, 2024 - 9:14 am

The Southern Nevada Health District is investigating a case of active tuberculosis (TB) at an elementary school in the east Las Vegas Valley.

The investigation, according to the Health District, is being conducted at Arturo Cambeiro Elementary School, 2851 E. Harris Ave.

SNHD says that individuals identified as close contacts are being notified.

The Health District said in a recent news release that it investigated 76 active cases of TB in Clark County in 2023, up from 54 in 2022, and reported six TB-associated deaths.

The Health District tested 1,656 people for the disease, nearly triple the 584 tested in 2022, the release said.

According to SNHD, TB is caused by the Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacterium, which can be spread through the air when infected individuals cough or speak.

“The bacteria usually attack the lungs, but TB bacteria can attack any part of the body such as the brain, spine or kidney,” the agency noted.

