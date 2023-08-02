Henderson opening new ER facility in 2024

The ER at Cadence will be an extension of the Henderson Hospital and will provide another emergency health option for the fast-growing city.

A rendering of the ER at Cadence facility. (Valley Health System)

Residents of Henderson will have a new emergency health treatment center next year as the ground was broken for a new emergency center on Wednesday.

The center will be called the ER at Cadence and it will serve as an emergency health center on the 800 east block of Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson near Boulder Highway.

This center will be part of the Henderson Hospital but it will be a freestanding building located about five miles from the Henderson Hospital. It will be part of the Valley Health System facilities and have a record system that is compatible with the other Valley Health System facilities.

The center will have six treatment rooms, three rapid exam rooms, an on-site laboratory and decontamination room. It will also have the capacity for advanced imaging services such as CT scans, ultrasounds and X-rays.

The ER at Cadence is scheduled to open in summer 2024.

Several hospital and government officials attended the groundbreaking ceremony, including Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero and Henderson Hospital CEO Sam Kaufman.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com or @seanhemmers34 on Twitter.