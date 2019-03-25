Las Vegas vending machines offer opioid OD reversal drug for free

A photo of a vending machine.

Three vending machines in Las Vegas are now providing the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan for free.

The newest vending machine, installed March 14 at the Center for Behavioral Health, a Las Vegas psychiatric treatment facility, offers the drug along with clean needles, personal hygiene and first-aid kits, safe sex information and pregnancy tests, a Monday news release said. It’s installed at the center’s facility at 3050 E Desert Inn Road, Suite 115, as part of Trac-B Exchange’s needle exchange program.

“The vending machine provides easy access that does not require a medical appointment,” the news release said. It “is part of Center for Behavioral Health’s mission to address addiction on multiple fronts.”

Trac-B Exchange, part of the Harm Reduction Center in Las Vegas, offers infectious disease consulting to community members. Its existing needle exchange vending machines, which also dispense Narcan, are at the Huntridge Family Clinic, 1830 E Sahara Ave., and The Center, 401 S Maryland Parkway.

